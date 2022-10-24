bridge 10-25
Buy Now

I don’t think the state does enough for artists and writers generally in the way of subsidy and tax relief and so on. I mean, as an artist and a writer, I have to be surrounded by beautiful things and beautiful people. And beautiful people cost money.

No, I didn’t write that — it was the English humorist and playwright Alan Bennett. However, I do agree with the first sentence!

0
0
0
0
0