What is the worst aspect of present-day society? Corruption? Drugs? Terrorism? Vandalism?
In a way, these are all crimes. If only we had no crime, the world would be a much better place in which to live.
One country that has remarkably little crime is New Zealand. Today's deal was played by Phil Lennon, a Kiwi from Christchurch. He acted like a bare-faced burglar, but rather than arrest him, the local constabulary admired his larceny.
To pass on the first round and then to sacrifice in front of partner on the next, as North did here, is bad bridge. A supine two clubs or a preemptive three clubs on the first round communicates the key information about North's hand: club support. Then North can leave the final decision to his partner.
West led the heart king. Declarer won with the ace, ruffed a heart in the dummy and played a trump to his queen. When West followed with the three, declarer felt sure that four hearts was failing. However, rather than demand his partner be charged with some crime, Lennon set out to make his contract. Impossible, you say? Watch.
Declarer ruffed his last heart in the dummy. Then he played a low diamond to his 10 and West's jack. Back came the spade queen, which declarer ducked! Despite his partner's discouraging two, West was hoodwinked. He continued with another spade. South won with the ace, cashed the club ace and spade king, led a trump to the dummy and discarded his diamond three on dummy's spade nine.
