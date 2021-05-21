GriefShare
GriefShare, a seminar and support group for people grieving the loss of someone close, will begin a summer series on June 3.
Each Thursday afternoon session will include a video and discussion with an accompanying guidebook. The videos feature real-life stories of people who have lost a loved one due to death.
The 13-week series will meet from 1:30-3 p.m. in the Youth & Family Center located at Fourth Street and Lexington Avenue (enter through west door).
Attendance and the guidebook are free of charge due to sponsors First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home, and a Thrivent Action Grant.
The size of the group will be limited to allow for social distancing. Masks will be optional.
Pre-registration is required by calling 402-469-1236.
Free movie
South Central Nebraska Right to Life is sponsoring free showings of the movie “Roe V. Wade” at the Hastings Museum.
Showings are 7 p.m. May 22 and 7 p.m. May 28. Seating is limited to 150 people. Space between family groups is required.
Woman shot dies days later
OMAHA — A woman shot over the weekend in Omaha died days later from her injuries, police said.
Shaleigh Sovey, 22, died Tuesday at Nebraska Medical Center, police said in a news release Friday.
Officers called around 10 p.m. Sunday to south Omaha found Sovey suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.
Police arrested Devon Engel, 22, of Omaha, on charges of first-degree domestic violence assault and two counts of felony child abuse. Prosecutors are likely to amend the charges in light of Sovey’s death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.