APTOPIX Britain Royals Funeral

The coffin is placed near the altar at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held Monday at Westminster Abbey, London.

 Gareth Fuller/pool, POOL PA

The Associated Press

LONDON — Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

