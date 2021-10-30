The Hastings College men’s basketball team posted an impressive comeback victory and the women trounced Presentation College Friday night in the teams’ home openers.
The Bronco women had four starters finish in double figures, including a game-high 15 points from Taylor Beacom. She was joined by Dawson Knode (14), Allison Bauer (13), and freshman Riley Clavel (12). Katharine Hamburger chipped in five points in her Bronco debut that ended as a 78-59 victory.
The men’s team won its second straight to start the season, this one 77-71 over the Saints that included a 49-point outburst in the second half.
All five Bronco starters were in double figures, led by Karson Gansebom’s 17 points. Dashawn Walker (16), TJ Babikir (15), Dawson Zenger (13), and Mathias Nchekwube (12) all aided in the six-point win as only four points came off the Bronco bench.
