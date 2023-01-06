SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Hastings College men's and women's basketball teams both made the trek to take on a pair of Dordt University teams that are represented in the NAIA top 25 polls. The women's Defender team went into Friday's game unbeaten and ranked fifth in the country, while the men's squad is receiving votes in the poll.
Unfortunately for HC, neither Bronco team was able to come home with the upset. The Dordt men were as efficient as it gets in a 97-64 win, while the HC women just never seemed to get into a rhythm, falling 79-59. The Hastings men dropped to 12-4 overall and 5-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, while the women now sit at 8-7, 4-5.
In the men's bout, Dordt scorched the net at a 64.4 percent clip while also pouring in 12 of its 21 attempts from beyond the arc. The Broncos kept pace early on and even led 18-14 before Dordt went on a 14-2 run. The Defenders finished the half by pouring in 36 points in the final 11:35, en route to a 50-34 lead.
Dordt never looked back, as the Defender advantage ballooned above 30 points.
Reggie Thomas and Grady Corrigan were the only Bronco starters to score in double digits, as Thomas finished with 20 points and Corrigan tallied 11. Tyrique McMurrin came off the bench to pour in 15 points.
Four Dordt starters finished in double figures, led by Jacob Vis, whoh was 8-for-10 from the floor and scored a game-high 21 points.
In the women's matchup, the Broncos' offense went stagnant, shooting just 36 percent from the field. Hastings sunk just four of its 14 3-point attempts, tying a season-low with the mark.
Mariyah Avila led Hastings College with 10 points. Kiernan Paul added eight points while Alyssa Baker chipped in with seven points.
All five starters for Dordt eclipsed the 10-point mark. Karly Gustafson and Janie Schoonhoven each poured in 13 points to lead the Defenders. Dordt improved to 15-0 overall and 9-0 in the conference.
Both Bronco teams will remain in Iowa on Saturday, taking on Northwestern in Orange City, Iowa. The women's Red Raiders team is ranked 15th with a record of 11-3, 6-2 in the GPAC. Meanwhile, the NW men are 11-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
