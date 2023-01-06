SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Hastings College men's and women's basketball teams both made the trek to take on a pair of Dordt University teams that are represented in the NAIA top 25 polls. The women's Defender team went into Friday's game unbeaten and ranked fifth in the country, while the men's squad is receiving votes in the poll.

Unfortunately for HC, neither Bronco team was able to come home with the upset. The Dordt men were as efficient as it gets in a 97-64 win, while the HC women just never seemed to get into a rhythm, falling 79-59. The Hastings men dropped to 12-4 overall and 5-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, while the women now sit at 8-7, 4-5. 

