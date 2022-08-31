Middle school and high school students from Adams Central, Hastings Public Schools and St. Cecilia are invited to get an early start in the Hastings College community with a new Bronco Stampede program announced this week.
The program provides middle and high school students from the local school systems free admission to Hastings College events, including regular-season athletic contests, music performances, theater productions and art gallery exhibitions for the 2022-23 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.