When it comes to post season play, rankings and records can be deceiving.

Take the marks of Hastings women’s soccer team as it heads into the NAIA National Championship opening round against No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan, 20-0-1. Unseeded in the tournament with a 15-2-3 record, the Broncos finished third in conference play but are riding high after upsetting top-seeded Jamestown, 2-0, on Nov. 9 at Jamestown, N.D., to win the GPAC tournament.

