When it comes to post season play, rankings and records can be deceiving.
Take the marks of Hastings women’s soccer team as it heads into the NAIA National Championship opening round against No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan, 20-0-1. Unseeded in the tournament with a 15-2-3 record, the Broncos finished third in conference play but are riding high after upsetting top-seeded Jamestown, 2-0, on Nov. 9 at Jamestown, N.D., to win the GPAC tournament.
“It’s about us and what we bring to the table,” third-year Bronco head coach Jade Ovendale said. “I’m feeling good about our chances. I know we’re going to be the underdogs, but I feel like we’ve learned a lot of lessons throughout the season and know how far we can push ourselves.
“Everything before right now is super irrelevant. It’s now 90 minutes and anything can happen. To me, we’ve got to put the ball in the net. It’s that simple. Crazier things have happened.”
Led by junior midfielder Dakota Schubert, a first team all-conference midfielder, the Broncos will look to duplicate their level of intensity displayed against Jamestown in what was perhaps their best played game of the season.
“We just outplayed them,”Ovendale said. “We wanted it more. We took our chances and it came about. It was horrible weather, but we didn’t care about that.
“We knew what we could bring to the table. It wasn’t given to us; it was completely earned. It wasn’t easy, but we fought for it and got it.”
One of three Broncos to earn first team all-conference honors, Schubert led the conference with 20 goals and 13 assists, finishing third in overall points with 53.
“She’s one of the best players in the conference,” Ovendale said. “She had a great shot at being offensive player of the year. That we finished third probably hurt her most.
“She is an amazing player who creates goals and is a nuisance to the opposition.”
Also representing the Broncos on the first team roster are junior forward Naomi Pedroza of Hastings and freshman center back defender Megan Lampe of the Netherlands. Pedroza, a junior college transfer and Hastings Senior High graduate, netted 13 goals and seven assists for the Broncos in what Ovendale said were nice contributions from to a local talent.
“She’s a dangerous player with lots and lots of pace,” she said. “It’s great to have a kid from Hastings representing the college.”
Lampe, who was instrumental in helping the Broncos secure nine clean sheets on the season, also added two goals and five assists to their offensive attack.
“She’s a really solid player who reads the game very well,” Ovendale said. “She is going to have a great career here in Hastings.”
Sophomore Julia Vilanova nabbed second team all-conference honors at right back, utilizing her quickness to keep opposing offenses in check.
Her willingness to switch from offense to defense helped balance the Broncos on both sides of the ball.
“She’s not traditionally a defender, but we needed a player to drop back in defense and she’s done a great job,” she said.”She attacks the ball really well and is super competitive.”
Bronco all-conference honorable mentions include junior midfielders Dulce Lopez of Hastings and Eva Dunker, sophomore goalkeeper Sofie ‘Jackson’ Pederson, and junior forward Miley Prine.
Lopez, whom Ovendale regards as “one of the smartest players on the field,” posted six goals and five assists and could easily have been a first or second team selection, she said.
“She can really drive the defenders and helps create a lot of good spaces for herself and her teammates,” she said.
Dunker, a team captain, contributed five goals and two assists while showing herself to be a consistently reliable presence on the field.
“You know what you’re going to get from her,” Ovendale said. “We depend on her a lot. She’s had a great season and career.”
One of the conference’s top goalies, Pederson recorded nine shutouts while posting a .869 save percentage and .60 goals against average, both conference bests. A four-time conference defensive player of the week, she also earned national defensive player of the week honors for her stellar play in the net.
“She’s solid,” Ovendale said. “She should have been first team.”
Prine’s contributions to the team go well beyond her eight goals and five assists, Ovendale said.
“Tactically, she understands how we want to play,” she said. “She’s just a good kid.”
Though confident the Broncos have the horses to win, place, or show at nationals, it will take everything they have to get the job done, Ovendale said. Anything less will likely fail at this juncture.
“If we work hard and play our best soccer, we think we can go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the country,” she said. “We’ve earned the opportunity and are excited to go out there and see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.