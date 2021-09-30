If football were a two or three quarter endeavor, Hastings College would have logged at least a few wins by now under first-year head coach Matt Franzen.
But as the team heads into its 1 p.m. road matchup Saturday with Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, their 0-4 record serves as a reminder that it takes four quarters to seal the deal on the field.
For the second straight week, Hastings put together two solid quarters against an opponent Franzen felt was beatable, only to let the game slip away in the second half on big plays fueled by mental lapses and penalties. And while the team continues to show improvement on offense, defense, and special teams, its inability to execute with consistency remains strangely evasive, a problem Franzen hopes will get solved on Saturday.
“Looking at the first half of last week’s game with Dakota Wesleyan, that was as well as we’ve played this season,” Franzen said. “We really meshed everything together. In the second half, things started to slowly unravel (with the Broncos losing 27-16). We’re looking at both of those things as we move into this next game. That first half was the standard we’ve been trying to achieve. Now we have to find a way to play that way consistently, not just half the game”
Junior quarterback John Zamora put up winning numbers in a losing cause against the Tigers, connecting on 25 of 35 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore receiver Will Austin was his primary target with six grabs for 57 yards.
On the ground, senior Tyree Nesmith led the charge with 64 yards on 10 carries.
Defensive standouts were junior Tyler Pawloski, who recorded one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception. Sophomore Harrison Udeh led Bronco defenders with seven tackles, including three for loss.
Franzen said the Broncos will need to buy Zamora more time in the pocket to complete drives this week. He was sacked five times in last week’s loss.
“We need to improve in that area,” he said. “He (Zamora) played well last week and did some really nice things in the first half. We’ll also need to continue to find ways to get Ty Nesmith the ball. He’s had four very consistent games so far this season.”
Shutting down Briar Cliff’s ground game will be job No. 1 for the Bronco defense, Franzen said And if maintaining a plus turnover differential is part of executing that plan, even better.
“Our defensive strategy starts up front, with the defensive line being able to control the run game,” he said. “We need to make these guys fairly one-dimensional. That’s something we want to do every week.
“I think turnover differential plays in again, no doubt. If we can come in on the plus side, on the season we’re plus five, think it’s just a matter of time before that’s going to start to impact our outcomes.”
Controlling the ball and the clock will give whichever team is able to accomplish the task considerable leverage in the contest, he said. A well-rested defense is far less likely to give up big plays down the stretch, a pattern that hasp proven to be fatal flaw in the Bronco attack this season.
“It will come down to ball control,” Franzen said. “The offense that can keep their defense fresh by controlling the ball will have an advantage.
“We’ve found a couple wrinkles to get the ball downfield with big plays, but have had no big-play touchdowns. We’ve given up some big plays defensively that have been impactful in the outcome. Big plays in either direction could be a big deal.”
