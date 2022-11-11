Going into Friday's Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer championship match, it had been seven years, almost to the day, since Lloyd Wilson Field had seen a match end in penalty kicks. That streak ended with an epic battle between Hastings College and Concordia University.
After jumping out in front early, Hastings saw its 2-0 first-half lead evaporate in the second half. Neither team found the back of the net after four 10-minute periods of overtime, so penalty kicks decided who would be crowned conference tournament champions. The Bulldogs made each of their first four PKs, while Hastings made just two, with the final miss clinching the title for Concordia and sending its players into a state of pandemonium.
The Broncos notched its first goal in the 30th minute of play, when Ryan Lewis got out on a breakaway with a pass from Kai Knuchel. Lewis got the shot by the keeper and found the open goal.
Only eight minutes later, Lukas Goetz received a through ball from Jair Arita and found the back of the net to give HC a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half.
But the Bulldogs found life in the second half. Just six minutes into the new period, Adrian Wambua headed in a goal on a pass from Carlso Orquiz to cut the lead to one. Orquiz came up big again for Concordia, this time scoring the equalizer with just 6:30 left on the clock.
Hastings College had its chances to end the match in regulation and each of the overtime periods. The Broncos outshot Concordia 35-8 and racked up five shots on goal in the extra time. But Gabriel Mendoza tallied nine saves on the night, none bigger than the one that came in the shootout.
After Concordia's Victor Meneses buried the first penalty kick of the shootout, HC's Ross Murphy hit the crossbar with his shot, putting the Broncos in an early deficit. Knuchel and Jackson Brown kept Hastings alive with goals after the Bulldogs got a pair of scores from Orquiz and Joao Pedro Verissimo.
Matt Schultz then gave the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead, bringing up Tyler Mase for the Broncos. Mase, who was second on the team in goals for HC, tried to hammer the shot in the right side of the net, but Mendoza got a hand on the ball, sending it up and over the goal. Mendoza leapt to his feet and raced to the sideline in front of the Concordia fans, celebrating with his teammates.
The two teams finished in a 1-1 draw in Seward earlier this year. The loss is Hastings' first defeat in the conference this season, and it's the first GPAC loss in 21 matches for the Broncos, who were the reigning conference champions.
Hastings' record drops to 15, two losses and a draw overall and 10-1-1 in the GPAC. The Broncos' season will continue, as they await their draw for the NAIA national tournament.
