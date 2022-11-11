p11-12-22HCOsoc3.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings College’s Kai Knuchel is defended by Concordia University’s Victor Meneses (22) and Miguel Navarro (12) in the GPAC championship match Friday night at Lloyd Wilson Field.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Going into Friday's Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer championship match, it had been seven years, almost to the day, since Lloyd Wilson Field had seen a match end in penalty kicks. That streak ended with an epic battle between Hastings College and Concordia University. 

After jumping out in front early, Hastings saw its 2-0 first-half lead evaporate in the second half. Neither team found the back of the net after four 10-minute periods of overtime, so penalty kicks decided who would be crowned conference tournament champions. The Bulldogs made each of their first four PKs, while Hastings made just two, with the final miss clinching the title for Concordia and sending its players into a state of pandemonium.

p11-12-22HCOsoc1.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings College’s Ryan Lewis shoots in front of Concordia University’s Martin Herrera for the Broncos’ first goal in the GPAC championship match Friday night at Lloyd Wilson Field.
p11-12-22HCOsoc4.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings College’s David Panter plays against Concordia University’s Carlos Orquiz in the GPAC championship match Friday night at Lloyd Wilson Field.
p11-12-22HCOsoc2.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings College’s Tyler Mase (left) takes the final shot during a shootout against Concordia University in the GPAC championship match Friday night at Lloyd Wilson Field.
0
0
0
0
0