The 50th minute proved to be crucial for the Hastings College women’s soccer team on Wednesday, as sophomore Eva Dunker sank an equalizer to tie Morningside, 1-1, in a double overtime marathon. The match ended in a tie at Lloyd Wilson Field.
After a 36th minute goal by the Mustangs, the Broncos were able to limit the damage going into halftime and talk about changes that needed to be made for the second half.
Head coach Jade Ovendale said her team overcame some early miscues to tie the score at 1-apiece.
“We just felt like it was just a couple of mistakes in terms of system errors that were on me,” she said. “Just how we decided to press sort of just unfolded and (Dunker) had a little bit of space on the edge here earlier and we just didn’t step to it, and (Nathalie Larsson) hit a nice shot. At halftime, we addressed it and we fixed some systematic things and try and get the energy.”
The Broncos were able to fight tooth-and-nail with the Mustangs for the remainder of the second half, despite a strong and consistent offensive pressure from the Mustangs, who tallied 22 shots (13 in regulation) compared to the Broncos’ nine.
Hastings also played their second game without a key player in sophomore Dekota Schubert. Ovendale was able to give the team encouragement, even with Schubert out.
“We’re still the same. We have more depth on the bench this year, so we just rearranged some pieces that we had,” the coach said. “Honestly missing Dekota, Schubert, she is one of the best players in the GPAC, so any team that has her missing, that had her playing, a very creative player, will leave a hole, but it felt like the people stepped up and filled her spot and sort of her position in the formation did a good job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.