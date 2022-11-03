p11-04-22HCOmSoc1.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings College soccer players David Panter (11), Jair Arita (21), Keegan Goracke-Johnson (12) and Sandro Rubio (33) celebrate an overtime goal by Rubio in the GPAC quarterfinal game against Mount Marty Thursday at Lloyd Wilson Field. 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Throughout the Hastings College men's soccer team's historic dominance in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, the Broncos have become become accustomed to teams loading the box to slow down HC's scoring.

Mount Marty went into Thursday's GPAC quarterfinals match at Lloyd Wilson Field with the same idea, and the Lancers executed the plan to near perfection for 108 minutes. But the Broncos finally punched through the Mount Marty defense in overtime, grinding out a 1-0 victory to advance to the conference semifinals.

p11-04-22HCOmSoc2.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings College’s Alessandro Urlati shoots between Mount Marty defenders Matias Romero (6) and Kenji Aparicio in the first half of their GPAC quarterfinal game Thursday at Lloyd Wilson Field. 
p11-04-22HCOmSoc3.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings College’s Jackson Brown is defended by Mount Marty’s Gabriele Cavallari Thursday at Lloyd Wilson Field. 
p11-04-22HCOmSoc4.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings College’s Kai Knuchl dribbles past Mount Marty’s Saca Di Lascio (14) and Brandon Cervantes (10) in the GPAC quarterfinal game Thursday at Lloyd Wilson Field. 
0
0
0
0
0