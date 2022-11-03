Hastings College soccer players David Panter (11), Jair Arita (21), Keegan Goracke-Johnson (12) and Sandro Rubio (33) celebrate an overtime goal by Rubio in the GPAC quarterfinal game against Mount Marty Thursday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Throughout the Hastings College men's soccer team's historic dominance in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, the Broncos have become become accustomed to teams loading the box to slow down HC's scoring.
Mount Marty went into Thursday's GPAC quarterfinals match at Lloyd Wilson Field with the same idea, and the Lancers executed the plan to near perfection for 108 minutes. But the Broncos finally punched through the Mount Marty defense in overtime, grinding out a 1-0 victory to advance to the conference semifinals.
"We have to do more finishing in training, I guess," said HC head coach Cole Poppen, speaking on his team's struggles to find the back of the net. "A win's a win, and tournament time is just different, so that's to be expected."
Mount Marty has never beaten Hastings College, including a 5-0 defeat in the regular season Though, after Thursday's game, the Lancers have now gone into overtime with the Broncos in three of the last four meetings.
Just getting to overtime seemed to give the Lancers some momentum, but things seemed to even out after both teams went scoreless in the first 10-minute overtime period. It looked like it was going to be more of the same in the second 10 minutes of extra time, but Hastings finally broke through in the 108th minute.
The Broncos drew a foul which resulted in a yellow card for Mount Marty's Javier Palomo. The stoppage gave HC a free kick from nearly 40 yards out, where Jackson Brown sent a long pass into the box, where Sandro Rubio was waiting.
Rubio tried heading the ball in, but Mount Marty goalkeeper Dominik Lang deflected the ball. Rubio got the rebound and, with one powerful kick, he eradicated all of the Broncos' frustration, firing the ball to the back right corner of the net.
"I think for us, the biggest thing was just not letting the frustration brew, because that would just feed into what they were trying to do, in terms of their energy," the Broncos' coach said. "I wish we could have won in the 90 minutes, but it took us nearly all 110."
Even with the Lancers sagging 10 players near the goal to play defense, the Broncos still had solid looks at the goal. But Lang was perhaps the biggest reason Mount Marty stayed in the game. In between the posts, Lang racked up 13 saves, consistently dashing the Broncos' hopes of a goal.
"He's in a new position and he took on that responsibility really well. Although I think our finishing could have been better, he made some incredible saves," Poppen said of Lang's performance. "Sometimes that's just the way the game goes."
When a team stacks the box against you, it makes every scoring opportunity you get even more important. The Broncos had plenty of chances to put the first goal on the scoreboard, but they could not seize the opportunity. On the night, Hastings finished with 33 shots while limiting the Lancers to just 10.
The Broncos' back line had very few minutes of pressure, but that can be a challenge in itself, staying attentive and active enough to be ready to spring into action before the Lancers can strike.
"I have to give all the credit to (Brendan Dally) and, honestly, the same with the back four," the HC coach said. "We've only conceded eight goals all year and only four in conference play. That's pretty crazy; and for Dally to have nine clean sheets on the year, too...They're just a fantastic group that's clicking."
Going into the match, Hastings knew it was going to have to do a little extra to get a goal. The Broncos were without their second-leading scorer Tyler Mase, who has eight goals on the season, and fellow senior midfielder Ryan Lewis. Both should be back Tuesday when the Broncos take on Midland in the conference semifinals.
Poppen said if his squad was going to have as tough of a game as it did on Thursday, he's glad it happened now rather than later. He said the Broncos expect to be sharper going forward.
"I don't think we've had a day like that this whole season," he said. "So, in my head, I'm thinking, 'Okay, we've got that out of the way and it won't happen again...Hopefully we can come out and finish our opportunities next time."
