A late rally wasn’t quite enough for the Hastings College softball team in the first game of a double header against Briar Cliff University.
The Broncos trailed 3-0, then scored a run apiece in the sixth and seventh frames before falling to the Chargers 3-2 in HC’s first Great Plains Athletic Conference game of the season.
“(Briar Cliff) played a good game, coming from Sioux City and making that long drive. They played well. It wasn’t like we beat ourselves. They took it to us,” said Bronco coach Troy Baker.
Ironically, HC outhit BC 11-6 in the Saturday game at the Smith Softball Complex. However, the Broncos left 10 runners on base. The loss dropped Hastings’ overall record to 12-12.
Runs were obviously at a premium in the first game. Neither squad scored more than one run in any inning. But BC got timely hits and played solid defense to come up with the win. The Chargers’ improved to 2-1 in the league and 12-8 overall.
“The biggest part is they got a couple of two-out hits and we did not,” said HC coach Troy Baker. “We kind of waited a couple of innings too long to put some stuff together.”
Briar Cliff took the lead for good when Georgia Krohn blasted a solo home run in the sixth inning. Krohn also produced an RBI double in the third inning.
She was the only Briar Cliff batter to get more than one hit in the first game.
“That home run really came back to bite us in the butt to make it 3-0,” Baker said.
Even though the Broncos closed with 11 hits, HC had difficulty manufacturing more of those into runs.
Hastings left at least one runner stranded in each inning. HC left two runners on base in the second, fifth and seventh frames.
“We had 11 hits and we stranded 10 runners. That’s what it came down to. We had our opportunities and just didn’t get it done,” Baker said. “Give (BC) credit. They made the plays when they had to. And we just couldn’t get that clutch hit when we needed to.”
Mattie Hogrefe topped the Broncos’ offense with three hits. She had a double and two singles.
The Broncos scored their first run when Claire Kimbrough got home on an Anna Krueger single. Julia Reimer scored their second and final run on an Elana Gerhard single.
Krueger contributed a pair of hits, including a double. She also registered an RBI. Reimer also hit safely twice. Bailey French finished the game with a double.
Game One
BC (2-1/12-8) 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 – 3 6 0
HC (0-1/12-12) 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 – 2 11 1
WP – Kayla Guerrero. LP – Kyleigh Boever
2B – BC, Aubrey Chickurka, Georgia Krohn. HC, Ann Krueger, Bailey French.
Briar Cliff 13
Hastings College 3
Briar Cliff’s offense burst wide open in the second game, as the Chargers ran off a 13-3 win over the Broncos.
BC cranked out two home runs to highlight the Chargers’ scoring outburst. They also banged out four doubles in their 15-hit production.
Hastings College rang up eight hits, including a home run by Gerhard. Sydney Schelkopf and Reimer clouted a double apiece.
After trailing 3-0 in the third inning, the Broncos pushed across two runs, then knotted the contest a 3-3 in the fifth frame.
Briar Cliff answered in a big way by tallying five runs in the sixth inning, then five more runs in the decisive seventh inning.
In Hastings’ third frame, Bailey Collingham scored on a Reimer ground out. Collingham led off with a walk and advanced on Schelkopf’s double. Then Schelkopf made the score 3-2 when Mattie Hogrefe singled.
Gerhard blasted her solo home run in the fifth inning to tie the score 3-3.
The Chargers finished their final two at-bats by totaling 10 runs on nine hits.
Hogrefe totaled a pair of singles as the only Bronco to get multiple hits in the second game.
Game Two
BC (3-1/13-8) 1 1 1 0 0 5 5 – 13 13 0
HC (0-2/12-13) 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 – 3 8 2
WP – Morgan Jones. LP – Mattie Hografe.
2B – BC, Chickurga, 2, Kylee Lukes, Kennedy Anderson. HC, Sydney Schelkopf, Julia Reimer.
HR – BC, Georgia Krohn, Chickurga. HC, Elana Gerhard.
