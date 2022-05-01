SIOUX CITY, Iowa — What first year head baseball coach Joel Schipper has called a “humbling” season ended Sunday for Hastings College.
The Broncos (7-37, 3-25) went out by salvaging a split in Sioux City, Iowa, against Morningside College.
The Mustangs (31-15, 17-11) will make the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament.
In Sunday’s twin bill, Hastings College took the opener 5-2 before falling 8-3 in the finale.
HC’s Lane Harris struck out nine Mustangs in the five innings he pitched in game one. He held the home team scoreless on four hits and one walk.
Harris’ offense backed him with four runs in the first three innings.
Dylan Otto singled in Thomas Hartman in the top of the first. Then, Tyler Kissler scored on Cole Staab’s sacrifice fly and Kasey Ohnoutka drove in Camden Brichacek for a 3-0 lead after two innings.
Otto again drove in Hartman in the third for a 4-0 cushion that grew to 5-0 in the seventh on Cory Koranda’s RBI single.
Morningside didn’t score until its final half when Jayson Willers doubled in a pair of runs.
The Mustangs scored first in game two and clung to a 3-1 lead for 5 1/2 frames. Their five runs between the sixth and seventh innings built an insurmountable edge for HC, which scored in the second and eighth frames, respectively.
Morningside slapped five doubles around the yard as part of a 10-hit effort. Leadoff Carter Ardes drove in a pair.
Brichacek had the lone RBI for Hastings, which scored twice on wild pitches.
Starter James Velasquez struck out seven for the Broncos, but finished the season winless on the mound.
Morningside’s first hurler, Aiden Bishop, fanned eight in seven complete.
HC track & field
LINCOLN — Nisa Thomas reset the school record in the women’s 100-meter hurdles and was one of five Bronco women to clinch gold medals at Saturday’s Prairie Wolf invite hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan.
The men scored two golds.
Thomas ran a 14.02 in the short hurdles, breaking her old record of 14.04 seconds.
Daisy Maessner was also a winner for the Broncos, clinching first in the 100-meter dash, running a 11.93, which places her second on the program’s list.
Karsen Sears win the long jump, clearing 19 feet, 7 1/2 inches.
Both the 400 and 1,600 women’s relay teams won, as well.
Connor Hartzler, Brian Clausen, Alec Garcia and Aaron Ochsner paced the Bronco men to the 1,600 relay title (3:32.76).
Justin Villars placed first in the discus, throwing 170-5.
The Great Plains Athletic Conference meet is this weekend in Crete.
Bronco softball
Hastings College will conclude its season Monday with two games at University of Jamestown. The Broncos (20-25, 6-14) will not make the postseason.
GPAC tennis
Midland took home both conference tennis titles. The Warrior women defeated Morningside 4-0 while the men knocked off Doane 4-0.
Both Hastings College teams lost in the first round Friday.
