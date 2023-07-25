Bronny James Cardiac Arrest Basketball
LeBron James (left) poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent — St. Mary in a high school basketball game Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete/AP

Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized in stable condition on Tuesday, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said.

The spokesman said medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on site at USC’s Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest on Monday morning. He was transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit.

