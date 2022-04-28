Hastings High’s baseball team turned in another pitching gem Thursday. It came on the heels of the Tigers’ perfect game two days ago.
Senior Luke Brooks hurled Thursday’s complete-game, two-hit shutout at Duncan Field, helping HHS blank Raymond Central to 3-0.
Brooks’ dominant pitching performance is more what he had in mind ever since he pitched in a losing effort April 21 at Waverly.
“This game I had a lot of confidence going into it,” Brooks said. “I was able to throw the ball hard and throw strikes.”
The big right hander found the strike zone early and often. And he had good control of his entire repertoire of pitches.
Brooks struck out 10 and walked only one. He never seemed to get tired during the seven-inning contest.
Meanwhile, Hastings’ produced just enough offense to give Brooks a cushion. The Tiger defense had one error but made the plays needed to preserve the shutout.
“I thought our defense played great. We all came together today,” Brooks said. “My off speed was working really well today. My curveball I was able to throw for strikes, and I was able to keep the hitters off balance. My fastball was on as well.”
Brooks – who normally takes plenty of time on the mound – aided in making the game a fast one. The outing took only one and a-half hours to complete.
Only two four Raymond Central batters reached base. The Mustangs hit two singles, drew a walk and reached on an error.
One of the Tigers’ best defensive plays came from catcher Calub Clark. The sophomore backstop threw a laser to second base to throw out a stealing runner. When batting, Clark hammered out a single in the sixth frame.
The Tigers’ three runs came from the top three players in the HHS batting order.
Lead off batter Naz Robinson pushed across the game’s first run. It came in the third inning when the fleet-footed Robinson hustled home from third base on Chance Vertin’s ground out. Robinson led off the inning with a single.
Evan Rust, batting in the Tigers’ number-two slot, also registered a run in the third frame. He got home safely by scoring on Daeton Espino’s ground out. Rust got on by way of a bunt single. He closed the day with a pair of singles
No. 3 hitter Brooks helped manufacture HHS’ final score. He led off with a single. Courtesy runner Markus Miller got scored for Brooks when Elijah Johnson hit a sacrifice fly. Brooks helped lead the Tiger offense with a double and a single.
Marquardt said he likes the batting order the way it now stands, with post-season playoffs coming soon.
“We really like those guys in front of Luke Brooks who can hit some balls deep in the gap. When you have fast runners in front of him some dangerous things can happen,” Marquardt said.
“They are producing. And they are going to have to produce for us to be successful.”
The Tigers have only two games remaining prior to the post season. They host Auburn on Saturday, then travel to Crete on Monday.
RC (6-8) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 2 1
H (8-13) 0 0 2 0 1 0 X – 3 6 1
W – Luke Brooks. L – Travis Nelson
2B — H, Brooks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.