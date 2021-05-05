Two Hastings brothers have denied charges of assaulting officers, one using a knife, on Monday in Adams County Court.
Candelario Hernandez-Ralios, 24, of 623 S. Kansas Ave. pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and two counts of resisting arrest using a deadly weapon.
Santiago Hernandez-Ralios, 21, of 623 S. Kansas Ave. pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree assault on an officer, assault by strangulation, false reporting and resisting arrest.
District Judge Stephen Illingworth set a pre-trial hearing in Candelario’s case for July 8 at 10 a.m. Santiago’s case is scheduled for the same date, but at 1 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, two Hastings Police officers were conducting a drunk driving investigation on March 4 at 623 S. Kansas Ave.
Santiago, the driver who had identified himself as Manuel Hernandez, was uncooperative and placed under arrest. Santiago resisted and choked an officer in the process.
While officers tried to arrest Santiago, Candelario approached and was told to leave, but he came back with a knife and attacked an officer. The officer had two cuts on his fingers from the altercation.
Second-degree assault on an officer and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony are each a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Resisting arrest using a deadly weapon, third-degree assault on an officer and assault by strangulation are each a Class 3 felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
