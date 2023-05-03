APTOPIX 76ers Celtics Basketball
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of Game 2 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Wednesday in Boston.

 Charles Krupa/AP

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Philadelphia 76ers 121-87 on Wednesday night, spoiling the return of reigning league MVP Joel Embiid.

The Celtics tied the series at one game apiece as the Eastern Conference semifinals series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday.

