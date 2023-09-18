Browns Steelers Football
Buy Now

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb grimaces on the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday in Pittsburgh.

 Matt Freed/AP

PITTSBURGH — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a serious left knee injury in the second quarter of a 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick came in low for a tackle at the end of a 5-yard run early in the second quarter and delivered a hit to Chubb’s legs. Chubb’s knee buckled underneath him.

0
0
0
0
0