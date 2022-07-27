BRUNING — Activities begin Friday afternoon and continue through Sunday as the community here celebrates Bruning Days 2022.
The weekend is organized by the Bear Club.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 2:00 pm
The festivities get under way Friday with a sloppy joe meal served 5-7 p.m. in the park. The meal is a fundraiser for the Kinder Academy.
All wheels are welcome to participate in a casual cruise around Bruning during Cruise Night, which runs 7-8 p.m.
The concession stand in the park will be open from 7:30-10 p.m., and an outdoor movie will be screened beginning at 9. The title is to be announced. Those attending should bring chairs.
Here’s a schedule for the rest of the weekend:
Saturday
8:30 a.m.: Blister Buster Obstacle 5k, in the park. Registration begins 8 a.m. Charge applies.
9 a.m.: Vendors open for business
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Inflatables for kids, park. Free entry.
10 a.m.: Bake sale opens, Bruning Opera House. Proceeds to American Legion Auxiliary.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Car show for cars 30 years and older. Registration begins 9 a.m. at the Bruning Medical Clinic, 108 S. Fillmore St. Awards presentation begins at 2. Entry fee applies.
11 a.m.: Hot dog meal served, park. Proceeds from free-will collection go to Bruning park project.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Kona Ice Truck open, park. Proceeds to Kinder Academy
1-4 p.m.: Trapshoot, location to be determined. Competition will be divided into age divisions, and trophies will be awarded. Pre-registration required, and check-in begins 12:30 p.m.
1 p.m.: Beer garden open. Hammer Band performs 4-6 p.m.
5 p.m.: Cornhole tournament begins, with registration at 4:30. Pre-registration is encouraged.
5-7 p.m.: Hog roast meal served, fire hall. A whole hog will be roasting on a spit throughout the day.
6:30 p.m.: Alumni recognition ceremony for honor classes followed by all-class reunion. Those attending should bring their own chairs.
9 p.m. to midnight: Street dance with performance by Cole Harris. Cover charge.
Sunday
9 a.m.: Community church service, park
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Betty’s Café open
1 p.m.: Road rally, with check-in 12:30 p.m. at Betty’s Café. Proceeds from registration fees go to Bruning Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
