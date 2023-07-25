SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" Rally
Actor Bryan Cranston speaks during the SAG-AFTRA “Rock the City for a Fair Contract” rally in Times Square on Tuesday in New York.

 Charles Sykes/Invision

NEW YORK — SAG-AFTRA held its largest and most star-studded rally yet Tuesday in Times Square in a picket sign-waving show of solidarity 12 days into the actors strike.

A day after a Variety report questioned the lack of A-listers that have hit picket lines thus far, the rally Tuesday boasted more star wattage than perhaps any single strike action yet. Among those joining throngs of demonstrators were Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Brendan Fraser, Ellen Burstyn, Wendell Pierce, Steve Buscemi, Rachel Zegler, Michael Shannon, Jane Curtin, Christian Slater and Chloe Grace Moretz.

