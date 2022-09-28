Strang — A unique event on Main Street here Saturday will celebrate a major anniversary for a small town’s big attraction.
Bubba’s Anytime is celebrating “20 Years of Just Wingin’ It” and invites everyone to all the fun, including games, a chicken supper, a play starring Bubba’s employees, a fire and juggling show, and a street dance.
Bubba’s Anytime, a café and bar, originated in 2002 and was the first eatery in the area to develop a special wing-eating process — placing them on a special tablecloth and letting patrons “dive in.” Therefore, chicken is on the menu and also is featured in the program.
The establishment was constructed 20 years ago for socializing after ballgames. Owners Julie and Chris Dunker’s parents told them to move forward with their idea, reportedly saying, “We’ll support any way we can if you help keep Strang on the map.”
The restaurant is known for its Coca-Cola décor, homemade daily specials, and its famous “Strang Burger” and kolaches. Its reputation brings visitors from all over.
Julie Dunker said that COVID-19 shut them down for six weeks in 2020 and afterwards they had to work hard to get the business built up again.
“Three nieces came forward and wanted to help us have this celebration,” Dunker said. “We want to thank our family and customers for all their support we’ve gotten in 20 years.”
A superb fall day is predicted, with activities from 4 p.m. until the last dance. The celebration will include food, many past employees who will be recognized, and an exciting wing-eating contest with special contestants, props and cheerleaders, plus the fire and juggling show. Lawn chairs will be needed.
Bubba’s Anytime, an icon of Fillmore County, has indeed succeeded in keeping Strang, with its 28 residents, on the map.
Here’s the hourly schedule:
4- 9 p.m.: Free activities for all ages: train rides, Wild Wave water slide, junior obstacle course, Connect for Basketball, interactive light play system, foam pit (needing swimsuits), Bucking Bull Extra Bounce, Barnyard Bounce Plus, two-lane Black Light Axe Throw, four-square volleyball, inflatable baseball
4:30 p.m.: Finger-Lickin’ Flavorable Supper featuring smoked chicken sandwich, potato salad, macaroni salad
5 p.m.: “20 Years of Just Wingin’ It!” play
performed by Bubba’s Anytime employees
6 p.m.: Bubba’s Anytime Wing-Eating Contest (10 contestants chosen throughout the area)
7 p.m.: Build-A-Bear Teddy Mobile (a bear to take home with Bubba’s paying $5 of the cost)
7 p.m.: Fire & Juggling Show (Omaha Circus Arts performance)
Dusk: Outdoor kids’ movie (bring a blanket to lay on the ground)
8 p.m.: Street dance to DJ on Main Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.