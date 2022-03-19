Two men who have served the state and national corn industry from Adams County over many years were honored for their efforts March 17 by the Nebraska Corn Board.
David Buchholz, formerly of Hastings, was the second recipient of NCB’s Vision Award.
Lynn Chrisp of rural Hastings was presented with the board’s Ag Achievement Award.
A third honoree, Paxton area farmer Jon Holzfaster, was the first recipient of the Vision Award.
All three honors were presentated at the Corn Board's 2022 awards dinner in Lincoln.
Buchholz’s Hastings advertising agency, David & Associates, was the first advertising agency the Corn Board ever hired as a partner more than 30 years ago, the Corn Board said in a news release announcing the awards.
He helped the board with “countless” campaigns and advertising initiatives through the years. Examples included forging strategic partnerships with influencers including Olympic bobsledder Curt Tomasevicz; raising national awareness of ethanol through the Big Ten Network; and enhancing promotional events at Husker Harvest Days, FFA conventions and the like.
“Dave was more than a contractor that worked for us but rather a trusted adviser or an extension of our staff,” said Brandon Hunnicutt, a Giltner area farmer who is vice chairman of the Corn Board and also serves on the National Corn Grower’s Association’s governing board . “He had many ag-based clients, including NCGA, U.S. Grains Council, Nebraska Extension and others. This helped us because Dave truly understood agriculture and helped us put our best foot forward.”
Chrisp was the latest recipient of the Ag Achievement Award, which dates back to 1991, in honor of more than 30 years’ service in state and national corn industry leadership roles.
Most recently, Chrisp served as president of the National Corn Growers Association in 2018 and chairman of the board in 2019.
Through his years of national involvement, he worked on issues such as global trade, production, stewardship, biotechnology, the Farm Bill and ethanol.
Chrisp joined the Nebraska Corn Growers Association in 1988 and served for a time as chairman of the state association’s government relations committee. He also helped plan and implement NeCGA’s leadership program in Washington, D.C., and was instrumental in developing the Nebraska Corn brand, which leverages the strengths of both NeCGA and the state Corn Board.
“Lynn has been a constant in Nebraska’s corn industry for as long as I can remember,” said Jay Reiners, a Juniata area farmer who now serves as NCB chairman. “He was a major reason why I got involved in Nebraska’s corn industry. Through his encouragement and mentorship, I was able to take the next step and help advocate for our state’s farmers. I have long admired Lynn’s leadership and continue to look up to him.”
Holzfaster served on the Corn Board from 2003-18 and on the NCGA board for six years and provided service to the Ethanol Action Team. He was instrumental in NCGA’s partnership with Growth Energy to establish the E15 ethanol blend as the official racing fuel for NASCAR.
He also was credited for his efforts on behalf of ag innovation in Western Nebraska, where he helped establish a farmer cooperative to build an ethanol plant.
“Jon has made significant contributions to both the corn and ethanol sectors at the local and national levels,” said Andy Groskopf, a Scottsbluff area farmer who serves as NCB secretary/treasurer. “His impact is lasting, too. He’s still well-known and respected at national meetings even though he’s no longer serving on the NCB or NCGA boards.”
The Nebraska Corn Board invests proceeds from Nebraska’s corn checkoff in promoting the value of corn “by creating opportunities.”
