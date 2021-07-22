Hastings College has always been different.
A place known for its liberal arts educational offerings and small class sizes, its athletic department is also unique.
The Broncos’ strength and conditioning staff employs three of the state’s five female collegiate human performance coaches and shares a connection to a fourth.
Shandra Farmer, Ally Ginkens and Cassidy Dyhrkopp are second-year graduate assistants at HC, working under Director of Human Performance Brett Wells, who in 2019 was named NSCA Nebraska Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year.
Laura Buttermore, a national champion volleyball player at the University of Nebraska and wife of former Hastings College coach Matt Buttermore, is currently an assistant strength coach with the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Laura coached in the Hastings College weight room from 2012-2018 before following Matt to UNO.
Farmer, a former star point guard for the St. Cecilia Hawkettes and the Broncos, never considered the possibility of coaching until answering questions about her future in athletics became a consistent theme during her iconic senior season.
“I had planned to earn a Masters of Business Administration somewhere else, get a business job and use my degree,” Farmer said. “But my senior year, after having a really successful season, I had been approached by multiple people about the possibility of coaching. So, it got me thinking that if other people are seeing me as a good leader and having a way of being able to speak to people and help them out, maybe I do need to stay around sports. This opportunity came up and I took it right away.”
Ginkens, who finished her undergraduate degree in 2020, was a member of the Broncos’ 2016 national championship volleyball squad and a former team captain. She first became interested in human performance when she started working out in the Broncos’ weight room inside Lynn Farrell Arena and began to see improvements in the performance of her teammates and herself.
“When I came to Hastings, it was very obvious which freshmen had experience in the weight room and came from a high school that had a strength coach because they were progressing so much faster than players like me who had to start our progress from the ground up due to our technique being wrong from never having anybody to coach us on that before college,” Ginkens said.
“I was watching all my teammates making huge strides forward while I was moving backward. So, when I adjusted to the technique and began to see huge improvements, I got hooked on human performance and what it could do for myself and others.”
Ginkens, who is spending part of her summer completing a service project in Nairobi, Kenya, made the weight room her home heading into her senior season.
“It was a new culture, new lifestyle, new everything with a new coach and I just really found a home in the weight room where that culture remained the same despite everything in my world that was changing,” Ginkens said. “It held everyone to a high standard and that was really what I clung to. It was a great place for me to exemplify leadership and hard work because it was something that I knew. It was familiar in a time where everything was changing.”
The sense of belonging inspired Ginkens to remain in Hastings as a graduate assistant, where she now helps the college’s women’s basketball, tennis, shotgun sports, and football programs.
Unlike her two colleagues, Cassidy Dyhrkopp did not attend Hastings College as an undergraduate, but rather joined the Broncos’ Human Performance staff after making a great impression and coming in highly recommended by her own strength and conditioning coaches at University of Nebraska-Kearney. Dyhrkopp ran track and competed in the long and triple jump events for the Lopers.
Similar to Ginkens, Dyhrkopp became highly involved in the Lopers’ weight room after noticing the positive effect that strength and conditioning had on her performance as an athlete.
“In high school, I never really had a strength program; we just had the football coach who taught weights class,” Dyhrkopp said. “So, when I got to college I had the best strength coaches I’ve ever had and actually saw myself improve in my sport and just life in general. That’s when it really clicked for me mentally about how much that relationship with the strength coach makes a difference and how much you can accomplish when you buy-in to what they’re doing.”
Dyhrkopp currently coaches the Broncos’ volleyball, wrestling, and football teams in the weight room. Her dream is to be a human performance coach, either at the collegiate level or as a private instructor. She has even entertained the idea of owning her own training center one day.
But the path to a promising, fulfilling career has not and does not come without challenges.
The trio, who are each in their early 20s, are often questioned about their experience and knowledge.
“If I was five years older people would not even question things, but since I’m a young coach I feel questioned a lot about what I’m doing,” she said. “That can have an effect on developing confidence, because if you’re always being questioned about what you’re doing, you start to question yourself.”
What’s more is being female in a predominantly male field.
“People just don’t see females actually coaching athletic teams,” Ginkens said.
Plus, the female fitness image across social platforms is exaggerated and somewhat counterfeit.
“Personal trainers and social media influencers have their place and do a lot of good,” Farmer said. “But when that is the majority of what people see from females in the industry, it just becomes much harder to be taken seriously when coaching with the goal of athletic performance.”
“I feel like that’s a huge reason why we’re seen as different in this setting,” Dyhrkopp concluded, “because us as females have also portrayed ourselves this way. We have to get people to see that we can be the smart, sport scientist style of coach as well, not just the model or social media influencer.”
The trio has taken an active role in battling biases and assumptions by proving merit through their own coaching demonstrations and personal workouts.
“I always think it’s funny when our athletes or other coaches walk by the weight room and see us working out and lifting heavy, then all of a sudden we get a lot more credibility,” Farmer said. “We are no longer seen as girls who are just there to clean up the weight room after sessions. But it’s not until they see that we know what we’re doing when we finally get that response and respect.”
Despite the various obstacles these three face on a daily basis, their end goals are simple: create a better, more female-positive coaching environment and advance the field of human performance.
“People always talk about how this industry is male-dominated and you never really see females in it,” said Farmer. “The phrase I always come back to is ‘if not us, then who?’. If females don’t start doing this job, then we won’t progress or get anywhere in it. We are starting to see more females get into the industry. The change is starting to be made and it’s pretty cool that we get to be a part of it.”
Said Dyhrkopp: “We’re just out here making moves for everyone else.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.