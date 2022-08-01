A Hastings woman has been selected to address her fellow graduates Friday at 2022 summer commencement exercises for the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Taylor Bunde will be graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business, marketing and information technology education. She will be among 217 undergraduate and graduate students earning degrees following the summer session, UNK said in a news release.
Bunde, a 2018 graduate of Adams Central High School, has been a regular on the dean’s list during her years at UNK. In addition, she has been involved in Circle K International, the Secondary Educators’ Club, Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Junior Achievement, UNK’s Center for Economic Education, and the Phi Eta Sigma honor society.
She completed her student teaching at Gibbon Public Schools and served as a paraprofessional for the Kearney Community Learning Center from August 2020 to May 2022.
Friday’s commencement ceremony begins 10 a.m. at the Health and Sports Center on Kearney campus. The other selected speaker is former UNK Dean of the Library Janet Stoeger Wilke.
Wilke held various positions during her 34-year career at UNK, including curriculum librarian, associate dean, and interim dean of Calvin T. Ryan Library in 2003-04 and 2006-07. She was named dean of the library in 2007 and continued in that post until her retirement June 30.
Bob Phares of North Platte, chairman of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, and Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, also will address the graduates. UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen will confer the degrees.
