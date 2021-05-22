A documentary film tracking 100 years of property usage on the east side of Hastings by the Naval Ammunition Depot, U.S. Meat Animal Research Center, National Guard and Central Community College shines a provocative light on local history.
The brainchild of Jerry Wallace, campus president at Central Community College-Hastings, “Bunker University” debuted to sell-out audiences at the Hastings Museum during two red-carpet showings on CCC Alumni Weekend May 13-15.
Produced by Chase Wheeler of 281 Studios in Hastings, the 71-minute project features interviews with individuals impacted during an era of evolution that continues to shape local attitudes and community spirit today.
To Wallace, who moved to Hastings from Michigan in 2019 to assume his role as campus president, the rich history behind the land where CCC stands today was simply too interesting and compelling to leave alone. The resulting film, which took roughly a year-and-a-half to complete, draws from historical accounts recorded in the Hastings Tribune, Adams County Historical Society records, and word-of-mouth testimony from families who lived the narrative.
“I wanted something for younger generations to know how cool this campus is and what it means to the Hastings community,” Wallace said. “Upon taking the job at CCC, I was out in the community at (Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce) Business After Hours events meeting people and realized there are a lot of successful alums in the community.
“(Former CCC president) Bill Hitesman gave me a book by (local historian and former CCC instructor) Walt Miller, ‘U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot (2013)’ that tells the history of CCC’s campus. After meeting with (Miller) for about two hours, I felt it needed to be documented and taken to another level.”
It was the project’s good fortune that Wheeler’s company won the bid to bring Wallace’s vision to fruition, Wallace said.
“They were excited about the opportunity to make the documentary,” he said. “We were ecstatic they got the bid because they are local and familiar with Hastings’ history, so it was a wonderful partnership.”
Wheeler, who took over the project after his partner left during filming, said he saw in the project the makings of a truly tantalizing tale. The challenge, he thought, would be finding enough compelling visual footage to bring the story to life.
“All the people who participated in it were fantastic,” he said. “They were very knowledgeable and interested in helping us out with it. It was then just about finding enough old artifacts that we could showcase to represent everyone’s story.”
Wheeler began interviewing sources for the story in January 2020. Disrupted by scheduling conflicts from the pandemic, the initial narrative format had to be altered to better showcase attained content.
“It just had to keep evolving,” Wheeler said. “Basically I took all of these interviews I had and instead of using a single narrator from scene to scene, I worked with what I had and perfected it over the course of the year.”
The story tells how area farmers initially settled the land before it was ultimately confiscated from them by the government for use during the war effort. Referencing the land’s eventual adaptation by the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center, National Guard and CCC (originally Central Tech), the latter portion of the film narrows its focus to the one square mile of property where CCC sits today.
Both premiere showings at the Hastings Museum sold out the 150 tickets available, drawing viewers of all ages, including college alumni, individuals familiar with the story, and younger people interested in learning more about local history.
Wallace said CCC has granted permission to the museum to screen the film at its discretion — without compensation to the college — as a means of sharing what he considers to be an invaluable history lesson worth sharing. The museum plans to showcase the film during holidays honoring veterans, including Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.
The hope is to have the film available on DVD for purchase by July 4. In the meantime, Wallace and Wheeler plan to shop the documentary for showings at film festivals across Nebraska and the United States in coming months.
“Our goal is just to bring awareness to the Hastings community about the history of Hastings and our campus,” Wallace said. “The personal accounts of the people interviewed for the documentary are very humbling.
“To see what they lived through and the changes they witnessed in the community, its growing population, the dynamic of the rich and poor, and race dynamic, will shock a lot of people. But it also brings a lot of history and clarification as to why the community of Hastings is the way it is today.”
Both filmmaker and commissioner see room for additional development of the project. Families attending the premiere already have expressed a willingness to share additional artifacts and stories for potential follow-up usage.
“We’re definitely interested in developing it further,” Wallace said. “I will interview with Alumni Weekend Committee members and see what projects we can take on.
“Someone from Good Samaritan Village has already contacted us to share their history with the NAD, so we’re definitely looking at expanding it and making it (even) more entertaining.”
The Good Samaritan Village campus in southeastern Hastings, a senior living community operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, occupies the old Spencer Park neighborhood, which was developed during World War II to house NAD workers.
Screenings of “Bunker University” are planned for 3:30 p.m. May 28, 29 and 30 and 2:30 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 31.
