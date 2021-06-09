BURR OAK, Kan. — More than 150 parade floats helped to celebrate the town of Burr Oak’s 150th birthday Saturday.
Grand Marshals Clifford and Glennys Barnes, longtime Burr Oak residents, reigned over a wide variety of floats and entries, which included farm implements, motorcycles, class reunion floats and classic cars to observe the town’s sesquicentennial.
One of the more unique entries was a float by White Rock Taxidermy owner Adam Harris, which featured multiple mounted animals and skins, including a bear, coyote, turkey, several deer, and raccoons. A large moose head was mounted on the front.
Parade chairperson Tammy Cosand achieved her goal of 150 in the parade, which was announced by Kenny Rhea of Mankato, Kansas.
“Everyone kept saying it was the longest parade they had ever been to,” said Renita Volker, celebration organizer.
“It just kept going!” she said.
“Burr Oak, KS — 150 years along the White Rock” began Friday evening and ended with a community church service and a potluck dinner at the community center. The town’s usual population of around 160 people exploded to an estimated 2,200 during the Saturday activities.
Volker said there were families represented from Arizona, Oregon, Idaho and 50 miles north of the Mexican border. The town was decked out for its party with 150 metal sunflower sculptures made by locals.
The birthday party started out with a bang with 368 people being served at a free meal sponsored by Guaranty State Bank, followed by a variety show.
A crowd pleaser during the variety show was a skit by the Sunny Brook Shufflers. A beard and mustache contest also was held during the evening with Dennis Willis, Corey Underwood and Bob Windmuller taking the top honors.
Besides the parade, other activities on Saturday included a classic car/cycle show and kids’ games in the veterans’ park, including laser tag, a human ring toss, and jumping houses. A hatchet thrower also was brought in for the festivities.
Tours of the museum and the historic cemetery were given, and the library hosted an open house during the afternoon. Volker said they served 706 people for supper at the firehouse. A beer garden and a dance by Kill Creek Rising followed on the tennis courts.
Sunday morning activities started with more than 400 cars from the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association based in Hastings for the weekend making a detour from their usual route to drive down main to more than 100 spectators. Jessica Barnes and Daisy Tucker served homemade muffins, doughnuts, juice and coffee to the crowd.
The community church service on Sunday also was a full house, with additional chairs being sought out to accommodate the crowd. Siblings Chris Martin and Sheryl Meier of Simply Faith based in Hunter, Oklahoma, sang several gospel songs that brought the crowd to their feet. Martin is married to a Burr Oak native, Sharon Garman.
A potluck meal followed to close out the celebration.
Volker, who runs the local café, said she was busy helping with the food during the celebration and didn’t get to mingle as much as she would have liked.
She said one of her favorite parts of the celebration happened before the event kicked off, when two local boys, Aaron and Jake Underwood, planted flowers by the Burr Oak sign to help prepare the town for the 150th birthday party.
“Those boys took the time to do that because they knew I had been working hard and hadn’t been able to get to it,” she said. “They thought we needed flowers, and I consider that a favorite, knowing they would do that.”
Volker said another memorable part of the weekend was during the parade.
“I was working in the café and stepped out for a bit and was walking back when Dane Clark from Superior — grandson of Cynthia Clark, who was riding on the Clark Family Farms float — yelled at me, ‘I love your mashed potatoes!”, she said.
“That was awesome! I guess that is what I’ll be remembered for,” she laughed.
