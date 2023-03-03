Flatwater Norfolk bus update

Neil Schlecht drives the bus in Norfolk Feb. 22.

 Darin Epperly/Flatwater Free Press

NORFOLK — The buses serving the Norfolk area are on track to start running in March, transit staff said Wednesday morning.

North Fork Area Transit, a bus system with routes through Norfolk and Madison County, met its $500,000 fundraising goal, the board announced Wednesday, the amount it needed to raise to secure an additional half-million dollars promised by the Johnny Carson Foundation.

