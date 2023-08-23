TV-Carlos Ghosn
Former Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn speaks during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon on June 23.

 Hassan Ammar/AP

NEW YORK — Carlos Ghosn, the former rock star businessman who fell from grace and fled authorities smuggled in a music instrument box, is getting what his dramatic story deserves — a multi-part documentary series.

“Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” is the juicy real tale of how the auto executive went from attending red carpets as the head of both Nissan and Renault to fleeing to Lebanon with the help of a former Green Beret.

