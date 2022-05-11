BYRON — Village residents here went to the polls in Tuesday’s primary election and approved a 1% municipal sales and use tax.
According to unofficial primary election results from the Thayer County Clerk’s Office, Byron voters OK’d the tax by a tally of 28-9, or 76% to 24%.
Proceeds from the tax are to be earmarked for capital projects and community improvements; improvement, development and maintenance of parks and recreation facilities; and public safety.
All related capital projects are to be approved by the chairman and members of the Village Board of Trustees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.