BYRON — Village residents here went to the polls in Tuesday’s primary election and approved a 1% municipal sales and use tax.

According to unofficial primary election results from the Thayer County Clerk’s Office, Byron voters OK’d the tax by a tally of 28-9, or 76% to 24%.

Proceeds from the tax are to be earmarked for capital projects and community improvements; improvement, development and maintenance of parks and recreation facilities; and public safety.

All related capital projects are to be approved by the chairman and members of the Village Board of Trustees.

