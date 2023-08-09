WWCup England Denmark Soccer
England’s Lauren James (right) celebrates a first-half goal with teammate England’s Ella Toone during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, July 28.

 Sophie Ralph/AP

SYDNEY — A new generation of stars has emerged at the Women’s World Cup.

While the likes of Brazil’s Marta, Canada’s Christine Sinclair and America’s Megan Rapinoe have played in the tournament for the last time, there is a rich flow of talent coming through to take their places.

