JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — Christmas will come early again this summer at Lovewell State Park here as the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks sponsors the 20th annual Campground Christmas Saturday.
Campers at the state park are encouraged to decorate their campsites in a Christmas theme. Those participating need to register at the park office by 5 p.m.Saturday. Campsites will be judged after 8 p.m., and awards will be presented 11 a.m. Sunday at the Beach Shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.