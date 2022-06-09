Can Care-a-Van event to benefit local food pantries
A longtime summer tradition aimed at helping stock the shelves of local food pantries returns to Hastings Friday.
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van will be at Russ’s Market, 601 N. Burlington Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. collecting food for the Salvation Army, Adams County Food Pantry and Adams County Social Services.
KOLN/KGIN TV has made the food drive one of its signature promotions since 1988 when it began as an offshoot of the Farm Aid movement.
In 2021, the drive collected a total of 206,093 pounds of food.
In its first 34 years, the Can Care-a-Van brought in 5,683,760 pounds.
Major Dale Brandenburg of the Salvation Army, local contact for Friday’s stop in Hastings, said Can Care-a-Van has visited Hastings several times in the past and normally has brought in about 4,000 pounds of donations.
This year’s drive is running all this week. Other stops in Tribland this week were Sutton and Superior on Monday and Geneva on Wednesday.
Corporate co-sponsors of the drive are Black Hills Energy and JBS.
