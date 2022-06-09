Can Care-a-Van event to benefit local food pantries

Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.