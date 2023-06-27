APTOPIX Canada Wildfires Air Quality Great Lakes
A person rides a bicycle along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday in Chicago.

 Kiichiro Sato/AP

CHICAGO — Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region and in parts of the central and eastern United States.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow.gov site showed parts of Illinois, lower Michigan and southern Wisconsin had the worst air quality in the U.S. on Tuesday afternoon, and Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee had air quality categorized as “very unhealthy.”

