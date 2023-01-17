I would like to congratulate the mayor and the former city council members for the accomplishment of removing the 16th Street Viaduct and the construction of a one block street to take its place.
But I can't.
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 1:50 am
Should they be congratulated for removing a viaduct that was servicing 4,000-4,500 vehicles per day and replacing a perfectly use-able street with a new one-block street that services maybe 100 vehicles per day?
According to an expert structural engineer, a Harvard University graduate, any safety issues could have been resolved by stripping the existing concrete from the pillars and by using advanced technology and modern materials to re-wrap them as was done previously in 1984, which added 30 years to the lifespan of the viaduct.
If the council would have simply instituted new weight and speed limits on the viaduct they could have mitigated the problems of twisting and vibration of the structure.
There would have been no need for an initiative or referendums to have been brought forward and the 16th Street Viaduct could have been back in service in 6 to 12 months.
A 50-vote margin was not a mandate. It should have been an invitation to compromise.
Congratulations? I think not.
Bob Rodenbeck
Hastings
