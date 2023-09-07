DONIPHAN — It took a little while, but eventually Class C-1, No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic flexed their muscles in triangular wins over Sutton and Doniphan-Trumbull on Thursday.

The Crusaders lost their opening set of the night to Sutton and trailed 16-11 and 21-18 in set two before coming back for a 17-25, 25-22, 25-18 win in their opener.

