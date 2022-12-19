Freshman Jack Poppe, who last year joined the national ranks as a middle school hurdler, showed his basketball prowess Saturday by ringing up a game-high 22 points in Doniphan-Trumbull's 63-49 win over Minden at the Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic.

Parker Volk, a 6-foot-4 freshman, closed with 15 points in the win against the Whippets at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena.

