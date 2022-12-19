Freshman Jack Poppe, who last year joined the national ranks as a middle school hurdler, showed his basketball prowess Saturday by ringing up a game-high 22 points in Doniphan-Trumbull's 63-49 win over Minden at the Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic.
Parker Volk, a 6-foot-4 freshman, closed with 15 points in the win against the Whippets at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena.
Sophomore starter Ty Bennett, who adds to the ingredients of a youthful Cardinal team with a whole lot of upside, chipped in 14 points.
The Class C-2 No. 4 Cardinals remain unbeaten with a 7-0 record. D-T entered Saturday’s fray less than 24 hours after edging Central City 64-60. They didn’t skip a beat while playing in a morning game at this showcase event featuring 14 teams. Many were from Tribland. Others from longer distances such as Sidney and Elkhorn.
“We got our feet wet with our first five games, and we knew that this weekend was going to be a big one with Central City and Minden,” said D-T coach Kelan Buhr. “These guys are starting to make leaps and bounds right now. Our youth program has really paid off. We’ve got freshmen being able to play varsity level.”
D-T raced to a 23-11 lead going into the second quarter. By halftime, the Whippets trailed 38-21. Minden’s efforts were marred by 11 first-half turnovers.
Caden Bradley led the Whippets with 16 points.
St. Cecilia 55, Osceola 43: Jensen Anderson paced the Bluehawk offense with 17 points — 15 in the second half. The junior hit 6-of-6 from the field in the half, and all three of his free throw tries.
The first quarter looked much different from the rest of the game, as Osceola controlled the tempo and raced to an 11-4 lead.
Things changed quickly in the second quarter, and with two minutes left in the half, St. Cecilia took the lead for good on a Quinn Rosno field goal. Braxton Wiles showed up on both ends of the court as he helped hold the Bulldogs’ Kale Gustafson to just three points in the stanza, while scoring six.
Gustafson had a strong second half, finishing with a game-high 25 points and 15 rebounds, and the 6-foot-5 junior got the Bulldogs within three, 28-25, with three minutes left in the third quarter. But Anderson scored seven points in the last two minutes of the quarter to push the Bluehawk lead back to nine, 37-28.
St. Cecilia staved off Osceola’s attempts to get back in the game by hitting 8-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Hastings 52, Sidney 49: Hastings High played a perfect game Saturday — perfect from the free-throw line, that is.
The Tiger boys connected on all 14 of their tries from the stripe and held off Sidney for a 52-49 victory at the Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic.
HHS’ win was its first of the season against three defeats.
Tiger starters Braydon Power and Eli Schneider helped save the day in the last quarter. Power sank all five of his final-period free throws and scored a bucket in the paint.
Schneider closed 6-for-6 at the stripe in the last period of the contest played at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena.
“We were really poised down the stretch. At the end of the day we were 14-for-14 from the free-throw line. That’s going to win games when you do that,” said Tiger coach Drew Danielson. “Part of the process is getting the right guys to the free-throw line. Brayden Power and Eli Schneider, those guys are good free-throw shooters.”
Saturday’s game got exciting down the stretch, as all good games do.
Hastings held a 39-30 lead after three quarters, and three times owned a 10-point cushion.
The Red Raiders (4-2) showed they wanted to make their four-hour bus ride worth the effort. Sidney whittled the Tigers’ lead to three points twice in the final minute.
The Tigers’ final six points all came from free throws.
Power led the Tiger offense with a game-high 19 points. For the game, he made all seven free-throw tries. Power also canned six close-range buckets as well as being one of the game’s top rebounders.
Amherst 51, Adams Central 36: Tayje Hadwiger’s 16 points paced a tough Amherst attack past Adams Central, 51-36, in the nightcap of the Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic Saturday night at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena.
Both teams came in unbeaten with five wins apiece, but Class C-2 No. 3 Amherst dominated the game from the start. Scout Simmons hit a trey on the team’s first possession, and Hadwiger added treys on the next two for a 9-0 start less than two minutes into the game.
Adams Central answered with a bucket from Sam Dierks, a 3-pointer from Grant Trausch and a Jayden Teichmeier free throw, but Amherst finished the quarter the way it started. Simmons and Nolan Eloe each had a put-back and Eloe closed scoring with a steal and layup for a 15-6 lead.
“They’re a great basketball team,” Adams Central Coach Zac Foster said. “They’re well-coached, talented, and disciplined and that’s why they’re the No. 3-rated team in the state and have won 46 games the last two years.”
But despite trailing the whole game, the Patriots battled — out-rebounding the Broncos 28-26 and 11 players scored.
“I’m proud of the way our guys competed. It would have been easy to get down, but they still played gutty,” Foster said. “And in the process, we all learned a lot about playing hard even when things aren’t going your way.”
After scoring just 15 points in the first three quarters, the Patriots had a scoring burst of 21 in the fourth as both teams played their benches. Tate McIntyre and Austin Vontz each had five points, while Tristan Propp and Abram Johnson added threes in the quarter. McIntyre also pulled down a team-high six rebounds.
Kearney Catholic 35, Sandy Creek 34: Sandy Creek (2-5) trailed most of the game, by as many as 10 points. But the Cougars fought back late in the third and eventually took a lead in the fourth.
Ethan Shaw started the rally with back-to-back treys and a jumper to cut the into the Stars lead. Shaw finished with a team-high 14 points, tying for the game-high with KC’s Oxen Axmann.
“(Shaw) is a really good leader for us,” Sandy Creek coach Cole Wiseman said. “He knows the game of basketball. He creates a lot of shots for his teammates by being a scorer.”
Trailing 34-33 and with the ball, Kearney Catholic’s Landon Edeal earned a trip to the free throw line and came through with seven seconds left. Edeal knocked down both charity shots to reach 13 points on the day and give the Stars the final lead.
With about four seconds left, Sandy Creek (2-5) got the ball to Drake Lally, who had six points, but the Cougars lost track of how much time remained. They never got a shot off as the buzzer sounded.
