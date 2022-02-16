The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition on Feb. 24 will present the first in a series of four virtual workshops designed to provide training, education, support and resources to family caregivers.
The first workshop, "Overcoming Ambiguous Loss," will be presented by Kelly Tamayo from noon to 1 p.m. In this presentation, the audience will. learn about the symptoms and signs common after loss, Grief Limbo and how to work through it effectively; ascribing meaning and value to loss; and how to move forward with strength, courage and determination.
Tamayo is a clinical/health psychologist specializing in trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, and brain injury recovery, and is nearing completion of an additional graduate degre in psychopharmacology. Her clinical experience includes work at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, the Dr. Phil/PsychoNeuroPlasticity Center in Dalls, and the Chicago Public Schools. Her expertise in neurogenesis and resilience provides clients with support and direction to overcome grief and trauma.
The workshop is available at no charge to participants, but registration is required. To register, visit https://www.answers4families.org/overcoming-ambiguous-loss.
The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition focuses on the needs and interests of caregivers of all backgrounds. Its goal is to develop and implement a statewide caregiver awareness program for state senators, plan and implement statewide grassroots engagement, and identify resources and partnerships to develop and coordinate its activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.