Caregivers don’t have to have a health care-related degree. In fact, most don’t.
Instead, they’re everyday people helping family and friends through issues that may be sudden or chronic.
They tend to have a certain profile, though both caregivers and those they’re helping range across ages, relationships and genders.
All of them helping out of love and compassion, often without the recognition that should be afforded to someone doing so much in service of others.
WHO THEY ARE
Women are more likely to fill this role, according to the Family Caregiver Alliance.
In fact, they number about three quarters of those providing informal care.
Half are taking care of a parent or an in-law, some 15% for a neighbor or friend.
Countless others are attending to a spouse, sometimes while they themselves are dealing with an assortment of health issues related to aging.
Those who they are taking care of are on average about 70 years old, though about half of those between the ages of 18 and 45 are men.
WHAT THEY DO
The Family Caregiver Alliance has estimated that an average of just over 24 hours per week is spent providing care. Almost 25% of caregivers spend 41 hours or more every week helping — the equivalent of another full-time job.
This might mean taking care of everyday tasks such as food preparation, laundry, housekeeping and shopping.
Others provide personal hygiene, or help with managing finances, scheduling doctors appointments and researching best practices to better help.
These time commitments skyrocket if the caregiver must help with more complex tasks for those who are briefly incapacitated or completely immobile.
The average length of service is four years, according to the FCA. About 15% help for a decade or more.
WHY THEY HELP
The goal is often to allow the patient to keep some sense of independence by being able to remain in their own home.
Most of these selfless volunteers say they arrived with no special skills as a caregiver, only with the knowledge that their friend, family member, co-worker or neighbor had no one else to help — or that insurance coverage had either been completed or refused.
Unfortunately, the number of people who this applies to continues to grow.
Tens of millions of Americans have already served as a short- or long-term caregivers on an informal basis, according to the National Alliance for Caregiving.
The value of these free services has been estimated to be in the $500 billion range by the AARP.
