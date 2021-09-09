CARLETON — The 68th annual Carleton Milo Day here will bring a full schedule of activites for all ages Saturday.
The day begins early with a 5k and 1-mile run/walk jog event. In-person registration begins 7 a.m., and the events start at 8.
Other highlights include the milo baking contest in the morning; the Milo Queen Contest; the Milo Parade starting 6 p.m.; and the evening firemen’s barbecue supper, which will include an open house and dedication of the town’s new fire hall.
Milo pancakes and the food stand will be available throughout the day. Other treats will include Kona Ice by the Carleton Community Club and root beer floats by the Carleton Firemen’s Auxiliary.
The annual community celebration, always the Saturday after Labor Day, commemorates Carleton’s status as the “Milo Center of Nebraska.
Entries in the baking contest must contain at least one-half milo flour obtained from Cris Smith. Categories are yeast breads, quick breads, and pastries and miscellaneous.
Here’s the hourly schedule of activities:
7 a.m.: Registration for 5k/1-mile, with events beginning at 8
9 a.m.: Paintball tournament
9 a.m.: Registration for Lot Golf, with play to start at 9:30
9:30 a.m.: Kickball tournament at Eastside Ballfield
10 a.m.: Milo Baking Contest judging, Community Hall
1-5 p.m.: “Cruise In” car show, Sidelines Bar
1-6 p.m.: Family Fun Zone at Carleton Community Hall and Park featuring free inflatables, a rock climbing wall for all ages, and games
1-6 p.m.: Kona Ice served
3 p.m.: Money in the Straw event for kids at Carleton Community Park
4:45 p.m.: Milo Day Princesses presented for selection of Milo Queen, Zion Lutheran Church
6 p.m.: Parade, with barbecue and fire hall open house and dedication to follow
