Autos Privacy Fail
Heavy traffic heads south on Interstate 93 over the Zakim Bridge Sept. 1 in Boston. Cars are getting an “F” in data privacy. A new study released Sept. 6 found that most major brands admit they may be selling your personal data, with half saying they will share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order.

 Michael Dwyer/AP

BOSTON — Most major car manufacturers admit they may be selling your personal information — though they are vague on the buyers, a new study finds, and half say they would share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order.

The proliferation of sensors in automobiles — from telematics to fully digitized control consoles — has made them prodigious data-collection hubs.

