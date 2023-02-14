Creighton Providence Basketball
Providence forward Bryce Hopkins (left) and Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma (24) vie for control of the ball during double overtime in an NCAA basketball game Tuesday in Providence, R.I.

 Steven Senne/AP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Devin Carter had 25 points and No. 24 Providence outlasted No. 18 Creighton 94-86 in double overtime Tuesday night.

Bryce Hopkins and Noah Locke each scored 20 for the Friars (19-7, 11-4 Big East), who ended an eight-game winning streak for the Bluejays that began with a Jan. 14 victory over Providence at home.

