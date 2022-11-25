The Cathedral Brass Quintet will perform favorites from the holiday season Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 621 N. Lincoln Ave.
The program begins 3 p.m., and is free and open to the public.
Sunday's performance is part of the quintet's series as ensemble-in-residence at the church.
