RED CLOUD — The unassuming frame house here where young Willa Cather lived six formative years as an adolescent and teenager will close Aug. 15 for its first comprehensive restoration in more than half a century.
The long-anticipated restoration project was announced by the National Willa Cather Center, which owns and maintains the property as one of many Cather-related sites of historical significance in Red Cloud and rural “Catherland.”
The work will be paid for through a combination of public and private dollars.
In 2019, the National Park Service awarded a $415,000 Save America’s Treasures grant for the house restoration project. The federal money is being matched dollar-for-dollar through private fundraising.
As restored, the property is to include:
— Accessible walkways and an accessible entrance to allow guests of all ages and abilities to visit the property
— A new climate control system that will serve the second floor for the first time, helping to protect artifacts there
— New fire, smoke and security alarm systems
— Restored windows, doors, trim and floors
— Repaired and/or replaced fascia boards and clapboards that currently are deteriorating
— Repaired brick chimneys
— A new cedar shingle roof, plus new gutters and downspouts
— A repaired foundation and reconstructed window wells
— Enhanced drainage, including a trench drain, with soil graded away from the foundation
— Cleaned and restored original architectural hardware
— A new, historically appropriate fence that was designed based on archival photographs
Plants, trees and shrubbery on the property that date to the period of the Cather family’s occupancy will be retained.
In addition — and this is key — wallpaper in the bedroom Willa Cather occupied will undergo conservation, cleaning, and treatment to readhere it to the walls.
Young Willa bought and hung the rose-colored wallpaper herself, using money she earned working at a local drugstore. More than 130 years later, the paper now is in delicate condition and wants to fall away.
Willa Cather was born Dec. 7, 1873, in Back Creek Valley, Virginia. She was the oldest of seven children who would be born to Charles and Virginia Cather.
In April 1883, when Willa was 9, she moved with her family to rural Webster County. About a year-and-a-half later, the family moved into Red Cloud and rented the house at Third Avenue and Cedar Street.
Willa would live there until her high school graduation in 1890. She graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1895 and moved away from Nebraska in 1896, making her way to Pittsburgh and later New York for a career in journalism, teaching and writing.
Her parents continued to live in the house until 1904. Today, it’s just across the street from the Red Cloud Community Center and City Park.
Recognizable in several of Cather’s novels and short stories are the people and places she knew growing up in Red Cloud and the surrounding area. Her childhood home is described vividly in “the Song of the Lark,” “Old Mrs. Harris” and “The Best Years.”
In 1923, Cather won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for her novel “One of Ours,” also set partly in Catherland.
Cather died in 1947 at age 73. In 1955, the Willa Cather Pioneer Memorial and Educational Foundation was established in Red Cloud to honor her memory, promote her work, and preserve the places that figured importantly in her writing. The organization eventually became known simply as “The Willa Cather Foundation.”
The Cather Childhood Home has been called the crown jewel of the Cather historical sites. It was opened in 1967, four years before it was named a National Historic Landmark.
Nebraska has just 22 National Historic Landmarks.
In 2019, the foundation’s National Willa Cather Center, which already was managing the property, took ownership of the house from History Nebraska — formerly the Nebraska State Historical Society.
The house’s restoration is one of several projects being undertaken with funding raised through the Cather center’s Campaign for the Future. To date, more than $7 million has been raised through the campaign to provide for the future of numerous historical sites, expand educational programming, develop visitor amenities and expand an endowment fund.
“During the construction period and leading up to the reopening, visitors are encouraged to explore the exhibits of the National Willa Cather Center and participate in guided town tours of six additional historic properties related to Cather’s life and writing,” the Cather center said in a news release.
Fundraisers are seeking to collect an additional $100,000 for the house restoration, wallpaper conservation, and future interpretive enhancements to the house’s interior and exterior.
The National Willa Cather Center is headquartered at the historic Red Cloud Opera House, 413 N. Webster Ave., and in the adjacent and interconnected Moon Block building to the north.
For more information, visit www.willacather.org.
