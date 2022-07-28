RED CLOUD — The unassuming frame house here where young Willa Cather lived six formative years as an adolescent and teenager will close Aug. 15 for its first comprehensive restoration in more than half a century.

The long-anticipated restoration project was announced by the National Willa Cather Center, which owns and maintains the property as one of many Cather-related sites of historical significance in Red Cloud and rural “Catherland.”

0
0
0
0
0