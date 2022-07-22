While the St. Cecilia school campus will include a construction zone this coming school year, students and staff will keep pushing forward in pursuit of their ideals and aspirations.
The Rev. Cyrus Rowan, principal of St. Cecilia High School and Middle School, said that while the construction and renovation project will pose some challenges to everyone on campus, the Hastings Catholic Schools community is being asked to keep up its commitment to, as the school’s mission statement articulates, “encounter Christ, grow in knowledge, and become Christian witnesses.”
“I think the message is we’re still here to live out the mission statement, we’re still here to have our high academics, we’re still here to build relationships with students in the midst of the changes and adjustments we’ve had to make,” said Rowan, who also is assistant chief administrative officer of HCS.
Hastings Catholic Schools is a central parochial school system serving the Hastings area. It includes the high school and middle school for grades 6-12 just north of downtown Hastings and St. Michael’s Elementary, 721 N. Creighton Ave., which educates students in preschool through grade 5.
In 2021-22, HCS served nearly 600 students in all.
As students prepare to return to the St. Cecilia campus in the next few weeks, Rowan is urging everyone to be mindful of safety and security, especially when it comes to congestion in hallways, and to be considerate of others.
“Just being cognizant and aware of the things going on around you,” he said.
Because the east main entry to the high school is closed for now, both high school and middle school students will be funneling in and out of the building through the main middle school entrance off Sixth Street, with key card access available there.
Also, only one stairway will be available for those needing to move between the first and second floors of the high school.
While it’s still important to get where you need to be on time, Rowan said, students and adults should use caution and be respectful when navigating the school at a time when more people and activities are compressed into a smaller space.
“We’ll have to be a little bit flexible with that,” he said.
Rowan, a priest now in residence at St. Cecilia Parish, is entering his third year as principal and assistant chief administrator.
Chelsey Mangers is entering her second year as principal at St. Michael’s.
The Rev. Thomas Brouillette, chief administrative officer, said the St. Cecilia campus will be getting a lot of attention during the 18-month construction project and Rowan has been keeping staff members there in the loop.
“Father Rowan’s doing a good job managing the situation, keeping people informed of what’s happening and asking them to ‘come in and see what’s going on now,’ ” Brouillette said.
Some of the facility improvements already occurring on campus include a new permanent wall with large door for the music room in the Kealy fine arts addition; a new “Home of the Bluehawks” sign on the wall in Consbruck Gymnasium; and new interactive monitors in the corridor outside Consbruck Gymnasium highlighting past and present students’ accomplishments . A new stage curtain also is being installed in the gymtorium.
Rowan also is pleased to report continued growth in the St. Cecilia art program, which saw a 23% increase in high school students selecting art as an elective from 2020 to 2022; and in the agriculture, career and technical education program, which is entering its second year.
One-third of all high school students took an ag, career and technical education class in the program’s first year, and 48% have signed up for such a class for 2022-23.
At the prompting of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln’s education office, HCS is adopting the Canvas LMS learning management system this year.
Rowan said the school will continue to monitor students’ scores in mathematics following the learning disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Departments within the school system also will work to develop goals based on this year’s focus on the core value of “commitment” and on growing in discipleship.
Anna Sandall is the new chairwoman of the HCS Unity Board, which functions similarly to a public school board of education in overseeing school operations.
New faculty in the school system this year will include the Rev. David Oldham teaching sixth-grade religion and the Rev. Liam O’Shea-Creal teaching junior theology.
Oldham, a St. Cecilia graduate, also is the new pastor of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan and Sacred Heart Church in Kenesaw. O’Shea-Creal, who was ordained a priest in May, is parochial vicar, or assistant pastor, at St. Michael’s Church in Hastings.
Other new faculty include Carrie Sullivan and Scott Rosno teaching fifth grade; Marie Butler teaching sixth-grade art; Kaitlyn Hayhurst teaching high school social studies; Colin Sandall teaching grades 6-12 vocal and instrumental music; Kelsey Vnoucek, school counselor; and Danelle Wolf teaching grades 6-8 math, careers and coding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.