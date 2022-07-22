While the St. Cecilia school campus will include a construction zone this coming school year, students and staff will keep pushing forward in pursuit of their ideals and aspirations.

The Rev. Cyrus Rowan, principal of St. Cecilia High School and Middle School, said that while the construction and renovation project will pose some challenges to everyone on campus, the Hastings Catholic Schools community is being asked to keep up its commitment to, as the school’s mission statement articulates, “encounter Christ, grow in knowledge, and become Christian witnesses.”

