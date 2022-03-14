The creative work of six students at Central Community College-Hastings is on display in the media arts program’s 20th annual Mixed Media Art Show.
This year’s theme is “Infinite Possibilities.” The show is presented by the exhibit preparation class, which includes both graphic arts and photography students. The event gives them an opportunity to learn how to mat and frame their artwork, promote a show and host a reception.
The public is welcome to stop by to see the exhibits in the Platte Building through March 30. The gallery is located on the second floor in the east wing and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. No admission is charged.
Students displaying their work are:
Burwell: Breanna Rocheleau and McKenna Soncksen
Fairfield: Stephen Friend
Grand Island: David Onofre and Madison Ripp
Hastings: Collin Lewis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.