Central Community College-Hastings honored about 320 graduate candidates May 6 during its 55th annual commencement ceremony at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Forty-five of the degree candidates achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).
Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science
Ansley: Karlee R. Stunkel, business administration
Arcadia: Brandon J. Lueck, diesel technology
Ashton: Evan J. Tuma, agricultural sciences
Aurora: Keely J. Allen, early childhood education
Axtell: Jacob J. Wehrer, welding technology
Ayr: Kayden J. Saurer, drafting and design technology; Kelsey J. Fleming, early childhood education; *Ariel A. Willems, hospitality management and culinary arts
Bassett: *Adam M. Turpin, heavy equipment operator technician
Blue Hill: Katelyn M. Hodson, construction technology; Madison L. Kort, criminal justice; *Katrina E. Krueger, early childhood education
Burwell: *Breanna K. Rocheleau, media arts
Cairo: Trey R. Schultz, diesel technology
Campbell: Jared S. Lewis, agricultural sciences
Cedar Rapids: *Keagan J. Buechter, information technology and systems
Columbus: Joseph P. Mausbach, automotive technology
Deshler: Anthany M. Collins, advanced manufacturing design technology; Emmit S. Hintz, advanced manufacturing design technology
Doniphan: *Joseph R. Kennedy, *Makenzy R. Knuth, agricultural sciences; Michaela K. Frederick, hospitality management and culinary arts; *Grant P. Williams, welding technology
Dunbar: Joe A. Schreiter, diesel technology
Elba: Terrin M. Jonak, dental assisting
Elkhorn: Alexander Rabe, electrical technology
Elm Creek: Hannah J. Carr, business administration
Eustis: Colby L. Fasse, welding technology
Franklin: *Ava C. Goosic, early childhood education
Friend: William W. Yokel Jr., business administration
Geneva: Monica Crabtree, business administration
Giltner: *Joslynn J. Roth, business administration
Gordon: Thomas L. Bragg, welding technology
Gothenburg: Adam R. Reinhard, diesel technology; Grant A. Jensen, welding technology
Grand Island: Ryan D. Christenson, Nicholas M. Condon, Tyler M. Moritz, Zane R. Puncochar, advanced manufacturing design technology; Jennifer A. Dobesh, agricultural sciences; Jacob J. Meister, Rueben M. Torres, auto body technology; Ryan A. Deleon, Ethan N. Kelley, Francisco Lucas-Mejia, automotive technology; Darren D. Beilke, construction technology; Kimberly A. Escobar, Leslie G. Lopez Villa, dental assisting; *Cheyenne M. Payne, Ivy R. Rowley, *Sidney P. Stoltenberg, *Morgan R. Urbanski, dental hygiene; Hunter J. Vance, electrical technology; *Luci N. Samudratira, energy technology; David Onofre, Madison A. Ripp, media arts.
Harvard: D’ann N. Krupicka, dental hygiene
Hastings: Gunner M. Fischer, Noah A. Ismaiel, Noah E. Thiel, advanced manufacturing design technology; Chancellor D. Mignery, agricultural sciences; Brodie L. Denman, auto body technology; Jose I. Pedroza, automotive technology; Morgan K. Bartos, Kristopher M. Brown, Malinda S. Brown, Adynn M. Kusek, Yesenia Sanchez, *Alicia A. Trautman, business administration; Joshua J. Castanon, *Jeffrey J. Moody Jr., Alex A. Velasquez, construction technology; Samuel A. Johnston, Zachary M. Lepant, Alexis T. Wells, criminal justice; Brenda Figueroa, dental assisting; Tristen M. Koch, *Torissa V. Konz, dental hygiene; Yaqueline Loya, Brandon M. Phelps, Dominic R. Wilson, Gage W. Wright, diesel technology; Andrew Conklin, Brian T. Newman, Austin J. Schleicher, Neal R. Sheppard, drafting and design technology; Taelyn R. Alvarez, Aime S. Gonzalez, early childhood education; *Brian A. Balderston, hospitality management and culinary arts; Sophie R. Stromer, Rhiannon D.G. Zimlich, human services; David A. Lagrange, Horacio Perez-Munoz, information technology and systems; Molly D. Prickett, media arts; Joshua L. Dalland, *Kameron D. Reeves, Noah T. Wadleigh, welding technology
Hebron: Brady R. Werner, business administration; Maddison G. Williams, dental assisting; Anisha A. Rickers, hospitality management and culinary arts
Henderson: *Reagan B. Weisheit, welding technology
Holdrege: Jirsie A. Klein, business administration; Ashton B. Carpenter, construction technology; Dawson Mattson, drafting and design technology; *Carson J. Fritson, welding technology
Howells: Tristan M. Kleinschmit, advanced manufacturing design technology
Juniata: *Adam M. Torske, criminal justice; Alex M. Stoeger, information technology and systems
Kearney: Mason E. Neubauer, auto body technology; Amie D. Maxwell, Ethan D. McKenna, Michael T. Roberts, automotive technology; *Alexis J. Olson, business administration; Jayden C. Cabela, Bryan O. Fahnholz, drafting and design technology; Samantha L. Jordan, Morgan N. Wenninghoff, dental hygiene; *Austin N. McCoy, Tom B. Suntken, drafting and design technology; Audrey K. Fries, hospitality management and culinary arts; *Jeremiah D. Staab, media arts.
Kenesaw: Grant W. Reed, energy technology
Lawrence: Coy L. Ceder, drafting and design technology
Lexington: Riley J. Kopf, agricultural sciences; Javier M. Magana, Ivan Rodriguez, Adolfo Zamora Jr., auto body technology; Jose D. Gomero-Rodriguez, Manuel J. Lopez, Walter D. Rosales Delgado, automotive technology; Jok Lewis, Jose M. Zavala Mendoza, construction technology; Marvin O. Orozco-Gonzalez, criminal justice; *Zoie R. Allen, dental assisting; *Sebastian Romero-Gaitan, electrical technology; Cristian Romero-Gaitan, energy technology; Mark Morales Rodriguez, hospitality management and culinary arts; Jose A. Zaldivar, information technology and systems; Adan Parra, Kevin G. Sandoval, welding technology.
Litchfield: *Kaleb J. Rosentreader, drafting and design technology
Loup City: Calvin L. Lorimer, diesel technology
Marquette: Anna S. McReynolds, early childhood education
Mason City: Kursten L. Plunkett, dental hygiene
Merna: *Alexis K. Zimmer, business administration
Minden: Kaitlyn A. Koch, agricultural sciences; *Keith A. Griffiths, construction technology; Christina M. Clarke, human services
Mitchell: Anthony C. Walker, diesel technology
Nelson: Emely Y. Trinidad, business administration; *Jackson I. Gilbert, drafting and design technology
North Platte: Debbie A. Radcliffe, business administration
Oconto: *Mikayla C. Dittmar, dental hygiene; Cade C.L. Eggleston, diesel technology
Ogallala: Philip J. Glazebrook, Nolan A. Nielsen, electrical technology
Omaha: *Harrison Ottens, advanced manufacturing design technology
Oxford: Haley R. Skiles, auto body technology
Papillion: Vonnegett C. Smith, diesel technology
Ravenna: *Adam M. Betke, agricultural sciences; Joseph A. Psota, welding technology.
Schuyler: *Ruth N. Pedro, dental assisting
Scottsbluff: Jakob M. Ratliff, Caleb Walker, diesel technology
Shelton: *Jacob A. Snyder, agricultural sciences; Kayla E. Patti, media arts
St. Libory: Dalton E. Price, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration
St. Paul: Braden Stepanek, automotive technology; Cydney N. White, business administration
Superior: Kaitlin E. Imler, business administration
Sutton: Marisa R. Griess, early childhood education
Syracuse: August L. Levenhagen, diesel technology
Tobias: Micah A. Noel, drafting and design technology
Trumbull: Dustin J. Ginn, diesel technology
Utica: Justin M. Slawnyk, welding technology
Wahoo: Jacob B. Gaffney, diesel technology
Wauneta: *Bo M. O’Neil, construction technology
Wood River: Victor E. Castro, automotive technology
York: Tavis J. Robinson, welding technology
Tabor, Iowa: Koi A. Bartholomew, electrical technology
Wellington, Colorado *Holly N. Brock, dental hygiene
Associate of Arts Degree
Arapahoe: Shannon N. Breinig
Bertrand: *Jenna L. Kuck
Blue Hill: * Tynan O. Degroff
Eustis: Alexia K. Wilcox
Geneva: Chloe M. Stofer
Hastings: Taylor R. Ground, *Daelene R. Hinrichs, Bethany R. Lacy, *Johnny Nguyen
Holstein: Adrian M. Crumm
Nelson: Erin E. Cannaday
Orleans: *Heather M. Crawford
Oxford: Thomas D. Vacura Jr.
Marysville, Kansas *Bailee R. Lister
Oberlin, Kansas: *Gracie L. Harris
Associate of Science Degree
Arapahoe: Shannon N. Breinig.
Blue Hill: *Tynan O. Degroff
Hastings: *Johnny Nguyen
Hershey: Ashlyn L. Banks
Holstein: Adrian M. Crumm
Nelson: Erin E. Cannaday
Oxford: Thomas D. Vacura Jr.
Diploma
Arapahoe: Derek A. Sander, advanced manufacturing design technology
Arthur: Kasey J. Channer, automotive technology
Atkinson: Javin A. Klabenes, diesel technology
Auburn: Leticia A. Acosta, information technology and systems
Axtell: Joseph B. French, welding technology
Belvidere: Wyatt K. Wiedel, information technology and systems
Bladen: Canyen J. Jameson, diesel technology
Blue Hill: Kaden L. Kohmetscher, information technology and systems; Colten J. Bohlen, welding technology
Cairo: Andrew Merritt, welding technology
Carleton: Brianna M. Bohling, dental assisting
Central City: Connor E.L. Lovejoy, Matthew L. Reeves, diesel technology
Chapman: Shane T. Seim Jr., advanced manufacturing design technology
Clay Center: Brendon G. Strobl, diesel technology, and Kyle D. Holeman, welding technology
Danbury: Cody D. Hardy, diesel technology
Elm Creek: Maximiliano F. Serrano, drafting and design technology; Liam Mattson, information technology and systems; Brady L. Edgren, welding technology
Elwood: Julie A. Leibhart, business administration
Franklin: Isaak A. Grube, electrical technology
Geneva: Cole B. Williams, media arts
Gering: Ryan D. Wimberley, diesel technology
Gothenburg: Turner Gundell, heavy equipment operator technician
Grand Island: Cody J. Miller, advanced manufacturing design technology; Francisco Y. Alcantar Jr., automotive technology; Ashyia L.Captain, business administration; Carlos Fiallos, construction technology; Aliza M. Garza, dental assisting; Austin R. Asche, Christian S. Sanchez-Jimenez, diesel technology; Alexander M. VanNatta, drafting and design technology; Jordan Sandoval, electrical technology
Greenwood: Josie E. Tweton, hospitality management and culinary arts
Gretna: Aidan T. Lamb, diesel technology
Guide Rock: Darren M. Kathman, automotive technology
Hanmpton: Jake R. Arndt, welding technology
Hastings: Trenton V. Peterson, advanced manufacturing design technology; Logan R. Cleveland, Bryton Jones, Dominic T. Mutchler, automotive technology; Grace E. Ballou, Amanda N. Clark, Makayla N. Curry, Samantha Hernandez, Skarleth C. Hernandez-Monterola, Kelly E. Luvaas, Samantha J. Vess, business administration; Jose M. Cruz, Damyn C. Rother, construction technology; Cassidy L. Montgomery, dental assisting; Ashton M. Donner, Brendan R. Johnson, Braden T. Lukassen, diesel technology; Eliseo Garcia, Cameron D. Woods, drafting and design technology; Mathea I. Torrez, early childhood education; James A. Blackburn, Zuriel A. Espinoza, electrical technology; Benjamin E. Vess, heavy equipment operator technician; Michael L. King, hospitality management and culinary arts; Atlan H. Thai, information technology and systems; and Wyatt Borrell, welding technology
Henderson: Heath A. Perez, diesel technology
Holdrege: Anna D. Russell, business administration; Gregory E. Corral, diesel technology; Adam M. Cassidy, information technology and systems
Imperial: Brandon R. Mintling, diesel technology
Juniata: Dylan J. Anderson, diesel technology; Christopher J. Herbek, electrical technology; Ravenlyn R. Cooper, media arts
Kearney: Brennan R. Brosseau, advanced manufacturing design technology; Matthew W. Johnson, agricultural sciences; Grady L. Chandler and Ethan N. Engel, automotive technology; Dillon C.M. Ahrens and Peter M. Marisch, diesel technology; Clay D. Gilg, electrical technology; and Dakota J. Harms, heavy equipment operator technician.
Kenesaw: Ty W. McKimmey, Ethan A. Stade III, automotive technology; Paige E. Morrow, business administration; Austin J. Peterson, electrical technology
Lawrence: Peyton P. Mazour, automotive technology
Lexington: Pablo Navarro Rodriguez, advanced manufacturing design technology; Mohamed A. Mohamed, Roksana A. Ramirez Carrillo, automotive technology; Carlos J. Ceja Solache, Enrique Flores, Carlos A. Herrera, Cristian D. Loarca Bautista, electrical technology; Angel Arredondo-Lopez, Jack Caceres-Hernández, Lorenzo Ramirez Ramirez, welding technology.
Litchfield: Tristin L. Nelson, business administration; Derik D. Linden, diesel technology
Minden: Chandler Duncan, diesel technology
Morrill: Bryce Seier, diesel technology
Nelson: Blake M. Wroughton, advanced manufacturing design technology; Trevor E.J. Biltoft, diesel technology
North Platte: Alexander J. Cahill, information technology and systems; Jeremy Hill, media arts
Omaha: Logan A. Halley, Jack T. Zenk, diesel technology
Palmer: Yazmin G. Ruvalcaba Guzman, agricultural sciences
Pleasanton: Luke A. Dobish, diesel technology
Ravenna: Braydon L. Mueller, business administration; Jason M. Martin, diesel technology; Quenton C. Ackley and Tristen M. Ruzicka, welding technology
Riverton: Paxtyn M. Houser, welding technology.
Seward: Landon B. Nelson, advanced manufacturing design technology; Kelsie L. Zadina, drafting and design technology
Shelton: Tren T. Nunns, heavy equipment operator technician
Spalding: David R. Esch, business administration
Stapleton: Jesse L. Benell, welding technology
St. Edward: Edgar Irineo Gallardo, construction technology
St. Paul: Nathan A. Scheer, diesel technology
Sutton: Kaitlyn N. Winter, dental assisting
Valentine: Anthony J. Benscoter, diesel technology
Weeping Water: Zack W. Smith, diesel technology
York: Syras R. Boston, welding technology
Harlan, Iowa: Jordan Schechinger, diesel technology
