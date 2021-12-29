Central Community College celebrated its inaugural all-college winter commencement ceremony Dec. 10 in the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds in Grand Island.
In all, 336 graduates were recognized. CCC has campuses at Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus and learning centers in Kearney, Holdrege, Lexington and Ord.
All graduates from CCC-Hastings are listed below by home address with academic program noted.
Graduates with associate’s degrees whose names are marked with an asterisk achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college careers and graduated with honors.
Associate of Applied Science degree
Alda: Desirae M. Richardson, hospitality management and culinary arts
Ansley: Madison M. Henry, media arts
Aurora: Hunter W. Holliday, agricultural sciences; Christopher J. Dyer, information technology and systems
Cozad: Andrea G. Vega-Hurtado, business administration
Elwood: Steven C. Wagner, diesel technology
Geneva: Gatlin F. Motis, criminal justice; Chloe M. Stofer, early childhood education
Gibbon: Kolby E. Shiers, heavy equipment operator technician
Glenvil: Adam T. Ochsner, advanced manufacturing design technology
Grand Island: Wilmer L. Gonzalez, diesel technology; *Axel U. Cifuentes, Malec Quandt, drafting and design technology; Gregory D. Young, energy technology; Alex D. Orosco, media arts
Harvard: Jason E. Jensen, information technology and systems
Hastings: Dakota T. Sell, advanced manufacturing design technology and drafting and design technology; DeAnna M. Dahms, *Eric A. Weber, business administration; Jared C. Blankenship, Jawn J. Johnston, criminal justice; Jaekob B. Spitz, drafting and design technology; Bridget K. Linton, Jamie L. O’Shea, early childhood education; Katarena B. Warford, hospitality management and culinary arts; *Jesus A. Saenzpardo, information technology and systems
Hebron: Anisha A. Rickers, hospitality management and culinary arts
Imperial: *Hannah G. Meeske, business technology
Juniata: Dane J. Eisele, media arts
Kearney: Bryan O. Fahnholz, advanced manufacturing design technology; Austin J. SkaggsNicholas R. Clark, agricultural services; Dennys S. Marquez, business administration; Tristin T. Brueggeman, construction technology; Cris B. Grilli, drafting and design technology; *Shea W. Peden, energy technology
Lawrence: Coy L. Ceder, advanced manufacturing design technology
Minden: Joel Gonzalez, drafting and design technology
Sutton: Marisa R. Griess, early childhood education
Upland: *Rachel A. McKeon, drafting and design technology
Wood River: Lexi P. Sadd, Brandon W. Seier, *Ty C. Swanson, agricultural sciences
Belton, Texas: Evan W. Barney, business technology
Osborne, Kan.: Kacey L. McKain, business administration
Wilmington, N.C.: Miranda Ndichafah, business administration
Associate of Arts degree
Dickens: *Natalie K. Marquardt.
Grand Island: Maria F. Castellanos
Hastings: Nicholas J. Ellis
North Loup: *Kaylee J. Klanecky
Roseland: Alexandra N. Allen
Spalding: *David R. Esch
Associate of Science degree
North Loup: *Kaylee J. Klanecky
Diploma
Ansley: Karlee R. Stunkel, business administration
Aurora: Jonathan Frink, diesel technology; Keeley J. Allen, early childhood education
Axtell: Jacob J. Wehrer, welding technology
Ayr: Ariel A. Willems, hospitality management and culinary arts
Bassett: Adam M. Turpin, heavy equipment operator technician
Bertrand: Brooke T. Peterson, media arts
Blue Hill: Katrina E. Krueger, early childhood education
Burwell: Breanna K. Rocheleau, McKenna M. Soncksen, media arts
Deshler: Anthany M. Collins, advanced manufacturing design technology
Eustis: Jordan D. Fangmeyer, heavy equipment operator technician
Fairfield: Stephen M. Friend, media arts
Geneva: Monica Crabtree, Marisa T. Gewecke, business administration
Giltner: Joslynn J. Roth, business administration
Glenvil: Pamela L. Stromer, information technology and systems
Gothenburg: Grant A. Jensen, welding technology
Grand Island: Ryan D. Christenson, Nicholas M. Condon, Tyler M. Moritz, advanced manufacturing design technology; Ryan A. Deleon, Ethan N. Kelley, Darren D. Beilke, construction technology; Hailey L. Plautz, criminal justice; Jose M. Benavides, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Madison A. Ripp, media arts
Hastings: Cooper A. Beahm, Noah A. Ismaiel, advanced manufacturing design technology; Emily R. Aldrich, Ashlee A. Stevens, Jessica A. Tate, business administration; Jeffrey J. Moody Jr., construction technology; Samuel A. Johnston, Zachary M. Lepant, Alexis T. Wells, criminal justice; Conner R. Brown, drafting and design technology; Tracy M. Bright, Stephanie J. Pohl, early childhood education; Alejandro E. Lopez Jauregui, electrical technology; David A. Lagrange, information technology and systems; Camron A. Gil, Ryan J. Nonneman, welding technology
Holdrege: Jirsie A. Klein, business administration; Carson J. Fritson, welding technology
Howells: Tristan M. Kleinschmit, advanced manufacturing design technology
Juniata: Adam M. Torske, criminal justice
Kearney: Amie D. Maxwell, automotive technology; Alexis J. Olson, business administration; Austin N. McCoy, Timothy B. Suntken, drafting and design technology; Emilio A. Rivas and Jeremiah D. Staab, media arts
Kenesaw: Carly D. Walker, business administration
Lexington: Riley J. Kopf, agricultural sciences; Manuel J. Lopez, automotive technology; Jok Lewis, construction technology; Kevin G. Sandoval, Juan Tecla, welding technology
Litchfield: Kaleb J. Rosentreader, drafting and design technology
Marquette: Anna S. McReynolds, early childhood education
Merna: Alexis K. Zimmer, business administration
Minden: Ely J. Jonak, advanced manufacturing design technology
Mitchell: Anthony C. Walker, diesel technology
Nelson: Emely Y. Trinidad, business administration; Jackson I. Gilbert, drafting and design technology
Oconto: Cade C. Eggleston, diesel technology
Ogallala: Dawson T. Decastro, heavy equipment operator technician
Omaha: Harrison Ottens, advanced manufacturing design technology
Ravenna: Adam M. Betke, agricultural sciences; Kayln R. Schuller, automotive technology; Joseph A. Psota, welding technology
Saronville: Alivia Robbins, business administration
Scotia: Jonathan L. Middendorf, advanced manufacturing design technology
St. Libory: Dalton E. Price, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration
Superior: Kaitlin E. Imler, business administration
Taylor: Jack D. Simpson, media arts
Wallace: Rebekah J. Vote, business administration
Wood River: Victor E. Castro, automotive technology
Tabor, Iowa: Koi A. Bartholomew, electrical technology
