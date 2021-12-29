Central Community College celebrated its inaugural all-college winter commencement ceremony Dec. 10 in the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds in Grand Island.

In all, 336 graduates were recognized. CCC has campuses at Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus and learning centers in Kearney, Holdrege, Lexington and Ord.

All graduates from CCC-Hastings are listed below by home address with academic program noted.

Graduates with associate’s degrees whose names are marked with an asterisk achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college careers and graduated with honors.

Associate of Applied Science degree

Alda: Desirae M. Richardson, hospitality management and culinary arts

Ansley: Madison M. Henry, media arts

Aurora: Hunter W. Holliday, agricultural sciences; Christopher J. Dyer, information technology and systems

Cozad: Andrea G. Vega-Hurtado, business administration

Elwood: Steven C. Wagner, diesel technology

Geneva: Gatlin F. Motis, criminal justice; Chloe M. Stofer, early childhood education

Gibbon: Kolby E. Shiers, heavy equipment operator technician

Glenvil: Adam T. Ochsner, advanced manufacturing design technology

Grand Island: Wilmer L. Gonzalez, diesel technology; *Axel U. Cifuentes, Malec Quandt, drafting and design technology; Gregory D. Young, energy technology; Alex D. Orosco, media arts

Harvard: Jason E. Jensen, information technology and systems

Hastings: Dakota T. Sell, advanced manufacturing design technology and drafting and design technology; DeAnna M. Dahms, *Eric A. Weber, business administration; Jared C. Blankenship, Jawn J. Johnston, criminal justice; Jaekob B. Spitz, drafting and design technology; Bridget K. Linton, Jamie L. O’Shea, early childhood education; Katarena B. Warford, hospitality management and culinary arts; *Jesus A. Saenzpardo, information technology and systems

Hebron: Anisha A. Rickers, hospitality management and culinary arts

Imperial: *Hannah G. Meeske, business technology

Juniata: Dane J. Eisele, media arts

Kearney: Bryan O. Fahnholz, advanced manufacturing design technology; Austin J. SkaggsNicholas R. Clark, agricultural services; Dennys S. Marquez, business administration; Tristin T. Brueggeman, construction technology; Cris B. Grilli, drafting and design technology; *Shea W. Peden, energy technology

Lawrence: Coy L. Ceder, advanced manufacturing design technology

Minden: Joel Gonzalez, drafting and design technology

Sutton: Marisa R. Griess, early childhood education

Upland: *Rachel A. McKeon, drafting and design technology

Wood River: Lexi P. Sadd, Brandon W. Seier, *Ty C. Swanson, agricultural sciences

Belton, Texas: Evan W. Barney, business technology

Osborne, Kan.: Kacey L. McKain, business administration

Wilmington, N.C.: Miranda Ndichafah, business administration

Associate of Arts degree

Dickens: *Natalie K. Marquardt.

Grand Island: Maria F. Castellanos

Hastings: Nicholas J. Ellis

North Loup: *Kaylee J. Klanecky

Roseland: Alexandra N. Allen

Spalding: *David R. Esch

Associate of Science degree

North Loup: *Kaylee J. Klanecky

Diploma

Ansley: Karlee R. Stunkel, business administration

Aurora: Jonathan Frink, diesel technology; Keeley J. Allen, early childhood education

Axtell: Jacob J. Wehrer, welding technology

Ayr: Ariel A. Willems, hospitality management and culinary arts

Bassett: Adam M. Turpin, heavy equipment operator technician

Bertrand: Brooke T. Peterson, media arts

Blue Hill: Katrina E. Krueger, early childhood education

Burwell: Breanna K. Rocheleau, McKenna M. Soncksen, media arts

Deshler: Anthany M. Collins, advanced manufacturing design technology

Eustis: Jordan D. Fangmeyer, heavy equipment operator technician

Fairfield: Stephen M. Friend, media arts

Geneva: Monica Crabtree, Marisa T. Gewecke, business administration

Giltner: Joslynn J. Roth, business administration

Glenvil: Pamela L. Stromer, information technology and systems

Gothenburg: Grant A. Jensen, welding technology

Grand Island: Ryan D. Christenson, Nicholas M. Condon, Tyler M. Moritz, advanced manufacturing design technology; Ryan A. Deleon, Ethan N. Kelley, Darren D. Beilke, construction technology; Hailey L. Plautz, criminal justice; Jose M. Benavides, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Madison A. Ripp, media arts

Hastings: Cooper A. Beahm, Noah A. Ismaiel, advanced manufacturing design technology; Emily R. Aldrich, Ashlee A. Stevens, Jessica A. Tate, business administration; Jeffrey J. Moody Jr., construction technology; Samuel A. Johnston, Zachary M. Lepant, Alexis T. Wells, criminal justice; Conner R. Brown, drafting and design technology; Tracy M. Bright, Stephanie J. Pohl, early childhood education; Alejandro E. Lopez Jauregui, electrical technology; David A. Lagrange, information technology and systems; Camron A. Gil, Ryan J. Nonneman, welding technology

Holdrege: Jirsie A. Klein, business administration; Carson J. Fritson, welding technology

Howells: Tristan M. Kleinschmit, advanced manufacturing design technology

Juniata: Adam M. Torske, criminal justice

Kearney: Amie D. Maxwell, automotive technology; Alexis J. Olson, business administration; Austin N. McCoy, Timothy B. Suntken, drafting and design technology; Emilio A. Rivas and Jeremiah D. Staab, media arts

Kenesaw: Carly D. Walker, business administration

Lexington: Riley J. Kopf, agricultural sciences; Manuel J. Lopez, automotive technology; Jok Lewis, construction technology; Kevin G. Sandoval, Juan Tecla, welding technology

Litchfield: Kaleb J. Rosentreader, drafting and design technology

Marquette: Anna S. McReynolds, early childhood education

Merna: Alexis K. Zimmer, business administration

Minden: Ely J. Jonak, advanced manufacturing design technology

Mitchell: Anthony C. Walker, diesel technology

Nelson: Emely Y. Trinidad, business administration; Jackson I. Gilbert, drafting and design technology

Oconto: Cade C. Eggleston, diesel technology

Ogallala: Dawson T. Decastro, heavy equipment operator technician

Omaha: Harrison Ottens, advanced manufacturing design technology

Ravenna: Adam M. Betke, agricultural sciences; Kayln R. Schuller, automotive technology; Joseph A. Psota, welding technology

Saronville: Alivia Robbins, business administration

Scotia: Jonathan L. Middendorf, advanced manufacturing design technology

St. Libory: Dalton E. Price, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration

Superior: Kaitlin E. Imler, business administration

Taylor: Jack D. Simpson, media arts

Wallace: Rebekah J. Vote, business administration

Wood River: Victor E. Castro, automotive technology

Tabor, Iowa: Koi A. Bartholomew, electrical technology

