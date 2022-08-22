Central Community College-Hastings will welcome the public onto campus Sept. 10 for the 40th annual Ram Run and Walk.
The event features a 5k and 1-mile run or walk. Theme for the day is throwback to the 1980s.
Central Community College-Hastings will welcome the public onto campus Sept. 10 for the 40th annual Ram Run and Walk.
The event features a 5k and 1-mile run or walk. Theme for the day is throwback to the 1980s.
Registration and packet-pickup run 6:45-7:45 a.m., in the Hall Student Union. The 5k race begins 8 a.m., and the 1-mile run follows at 8:05.
The awards ceremony begins about 9:15 a.m.
Entry fees will be charged. A discount is available for all current CCC students. All entrants will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt if they have pre-registered by Aug. 26.
Proceeds support the Ram Run scholarship fund through the Central Community College Foundation. To donate directly to that fund, call 402-460-2153 or 402-460-2165.
Male and female winners in the 5k race each will receive $50 in Hastings Chamber Bucks. Male and female winners in the 1-mile event each will receive $20 in Hastings Chamber Bucks.
Medals will be presented to the top three male and female 5k finishers in each age division and to the top three finishers in the 1-mile event.
Participants are encouraged but not required to sport 1980s attire. Prizes will be awarded for the top three outfits.
The race brochure and online registration are available at www.cccneb.edu/ramrun.
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.