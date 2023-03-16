Central Community College has achieved a top 10 gold level ranking for small colleges, earning it the 2023-24 Military Friendly School designation.
Specifically, CCC finished sixth on the list of 95 small colleges nationwide.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 11:58 am
“CCC’s military-connected students deserve the credit for this award,” said Barry Honor, CCC director of veterans and military services. “They attended classes, did the homework, took the tests and walked the stage in graduation regalia. The Veterans and Military Resource Center (VMRC) staff had the easy part, supporting the students on their journeys. Their success is what made CCC successful.”
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-24 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.
Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
CCC’s VMRC — located at the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses and the Kearney Center — provide support to active duty, reservist and National Guard members; veterans; and their family members.
In addition to military education benefits, the VMRC assists with transferring military credit; scholarships; career planning; registration and direct access to state and national veterans; and military benefits, resources and programs.
"We continue to once again be recognized for excellence in service to, and results achieved by, our veteran students,” said CCC President Matt Gotschall. “It’s not an easy mission, but one we are proud to meet year after year."
The 2023-24 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issues of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
